Detroit — The historic giant slide at Belle Isle is expected to be open for the next two weekends after a few adjustments to stop riders from bouncing their way down. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide reopened in a short stint last week. It reopened Friday and quickly closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO