Berkley, MI

1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Detroit News

Volta to add EV charging stations at 4 southeast Michigan Kroger stores

Electric vehicle owners soon will be able to top off their batteries when they shop at four Kroger Co. stores in southeast Michigan. San Francisco-based Volta Charging is adding at least eight chargers to the grocery stores in Lapeer, Roseville, Southgate and Westland. The announcement comes after the company in April received a $98,750 Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grant from the state for a program with DTE Energy Co. focused on expanding the charging network into "lower-income and environmental justice communities."
LAPEER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
Detroit News

The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'

Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks

There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it

Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Giant Belle Isle slide to reopen - again - after adjustments made to stop bouncing

Detroit — The historic giant slide at Belle Isle is expected to be open for the next two weekends after a few adjustments to stop riders from bouncing their way down. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide reopened in a short stint last week. It reopened Friday and quickly closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store

Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy

Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI

