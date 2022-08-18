Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Detroit News
Volta to add EV charging stations at 4 southeast Michigan Kroger stores
Electric vehicle owners soon will be able to top off their batteries when they shop at four Kroger Co. stores in southeast Michigan. San Francisco-based Volta Charging is adding at least eight chargers to the grocery stores in Lapeer, Roseville, Southgate and Westland. The announcement comes after the company in April received a $98,750 Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grant from the state for a program with DTE Energy Co. focused on expanding the charging network into "lower-income and environmental justice communities."
A rare look inside the city of Detroit's classic car collection
7 Action News had the unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of Detroit’s own car collection featuring rare vehicles from the past 125 years.
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here
In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation. Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward
It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit.
HometownLife.com
Ole! Taco trucks, art fair bringing first Latin-flavored fiesta to Novi's Fountain Walk
Raise your hand, or margarita glass, if you like tacos with a side of art. The first ever Novi Taco Fest & Novi Fine Art Fair will take over Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk the last weekend in August, and tacos and art are just the start. In addition...
Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
2022 Dream Cruise: Meet the cruisers of Woodward!
The Woodward Dream Cruise is filled with vintage cars and happy cruisers always excited to share their stories! Here are the tales behind some of those classic cars.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
Detroit News
The Woodward Dream Cruise is back: 'This is what Detroit is known for'
Ferndale — Yes, gas prices are still high and, yes, electric cars will be our salvation, but that was just chitchat Friday along Woodward Avenue. And no one could hear such talk, anyway, with all the gas-guzzling, internal combustion engines idling and meandering along the roadway. Such joyful noise...
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Detroit News
Sugar Factory in Detroit opens next Monday, but it's booked solid for weeks
There's a ton of buzz about the colorful and dessert-heavy restaurant Sugar Factory American Brasserie, which is making its Detroit debut Aug. 29. If you don't have a reservation already, however, it may prove difficult to get a table for the next few weeks. The Sugar Factory's reservation platform on the OpenTable app is booked solid until mid-September.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
Detroit News
Giant Belle Isle slide to reopen - again - after adjustments made to stop bouncing
Detroit — The historic giant slide at Belle Isle is expected to be open for the next two weekends after a few adjustments to stop riders from bouncing their way down. After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide reopened in a short stint last week. It reopened Friday and quickly closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said.
High-end retailer Gucci opens first Detroit store
Detroit's first Gucci store is now open. The boutique, located downtown at 1274 Library St., is a sprawling 3,500 square feet and offers high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor. A Gucci representative confirmed Friday's soft opening. Poet Jessica Care Moore told Detroit Metro Times she...
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise: A 62-year love affair with a '60 Chevy
Royal Oak — At the Woodward Dream Cruise, every car has a story. For Joe Waterman, 81, of Livonia, the story of his white 1960 Chevrolet Impala is closely intertwined with that of his family. He bought the car new from Paul McGlone Chevrolet in Detroit and it's been with him ever since. It has its original red plaid interior, as well as its original 6-cylinder 235-cubic-inch engine, transmission and drivetrain.
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
