Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Fun for all at Pepper Fest parade
The Pepper Fest parade was one filled with visiting royalty, community faces and fun on Saturday, Aug. 20. The 2022 Pepper Fest court kicked off the parade followed by the lineup of 12royal court candidates. The Hudson and New Richmond marching bands were close behind. Hudson soccer, cheer and hockey...
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
WEAU-TV 13
The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
Gorgeous Minnesota Private Oasis Estate Hits Market For First Time
For the first time since this historic Minnesota home has been built, it will be on the market. There is a beautiful and historic home that sits for sale just north of Stillwater, Minnesota at 17054 Stonebridge Trail North. The 80+ acre state is listed at $4.5 million. The home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries
The woman who was shot following an argument on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis earlier this month has died. Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed that the victim in the Aug. 10 shooting – identified by family as 25-year-old Shauwna Campbell – died at a hospital on Saturday. Campbell,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
winonaradio.com
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
Charges: St. Paul man shot fiancée in the head
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man faces charges for allegedly shooting his fiancée in the head in front of her children.Sherman Banks, 34, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County. Charges say that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Aug. 17, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head and hip. She told the officers that she had a protection order against Banks, her fiancé, and that he had shot her in front of her children.According to the woman, her son told Banks that she had been drinking beer, but...
State Patrol: Motorcyclist struck and killed while fleeing trooper on I-694
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694 while fleeing from state troopers. According to information released by the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling at 107 mph on I-94 northbound and attempted to pull the rider over.
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
twincitieslive.com
Treasure Island Resort and Casino
Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to Treasure Island’s amphitheater in Welch to show us a different way to experience a concert. You can boat up to a concert, as they are right on the Mississippi River, or you could spend a night in their RV Park!. British rock band...
Comments / 0