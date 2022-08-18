ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Mock exercises bring emergency teams together

By Ariel Flatt
 3 days ago
Pueblo emergency crews are preparing for the worst. Teams simulated a propane explosion in Eastern Pueblo County today mimicking a mass casualty situation that the crews do annually for training purposes.

More than 100 firefighters and paramedics participated.

"In an exercise like this, we got agencies that don't work together every day coming together and that teamwork communication...things like that are really important just to make sure everyone can work together," says Jill Laca with the Beulah Fire Department.

Students from Pueblo County high school's drama club played as the people impacted by the mock explosion.
