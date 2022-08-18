ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WI

Service dog, charity group save local veteran's life

By Kelsey Dickeson
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aem1_0hMhZWhq00

Jorel Wester leads a busy life these days.

Commuting from Clintonville, Wester works as a tooling designer at Oshkosh Defense. He's studying to become an engineer and enjoys spending time with his family.

But life hasn't always been bright.

"I didn't feel there was an escape for me," Wester said. "It's a very dark spot. It's a very hard spot to survive."

Wester served in the U.S. Coast Guard for nearly 12 years. He was later discharged after suffering an injury.

Time turned bleak.

"I found myself kind of falling into a depression, into a pretty deep hole," Wester said. "I had lost some friends - some coast guard friends - through self-harm, through suicide means. I kind of saw myself sliding down the same path."

An average of 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

Wester almost became part of that statistic.

After making a plan to end his life, Wester said he looked for any sign to walk down a different path. That message came in an unexpected place.

"I stopped for a sandwich at Firehouse Subs. When I was sitting down and eating, they had given me a cup. On the side of the cup was an organization called K9s for Warriors. They provide service dogs to veterans," Wester said. "I broke out crying. I couldn't believe that this had happened. This to me was what I was looking for."

Wester said he called the organization and was eventually put on a waiting list. During that time, he went to the VA and was treated for PTSD.

Two years later, Wester received the help he'd been waiting for through a black lab named Betsy.

"When I start to feel stressed out, when I start to have issues with TBI and processing, she distracts people, allows me some time and makes me feel more comfortable," Wester said.

A mother of an Iraq war veteran founded K9s for Warriors in 2011 when she saw how much her son's dog helped him cope. Since then, the charity has paired 755 veterans struggling with PTSD, military sexual trauma or traumatic brain injury with service dogs.

"When they see that dog on day one, something happens," said Carl Cricco, chief marketing and development officer with K9s for Warriors. "You can see the veteran start to look at things a little differently. There's a little bit of hope that starts, and it grows and grows over the time that they're here and when they leave. It's something - I can't even put it into words. There's something innate in that canine-humane connection that allows that to happen."

The service dogs used in the program are rescues from high-kill shelters. Veterans spend several weeks training with their companions.

Cricco said their waiting list has grown dramatically in the last three years, increasing to a five-year wait period. He said the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a role in that.

“COVID was a time of isolation. Isolation is a really bad thing for people with severe PTSD," Cricco said. "So we have veterans who are eager to get their dogs, and get to campus and get the help they need."

K9s for Warriors added a "mega kennel" at their Florida facility to help bring the waiting list down. Cricco said the kennel can house up to 150 dogs.

Wester spent his life rescuing those lost at sea. Now, Betsy and K9s for Warriors are saving him.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them. If it weren't for her," Wester said.

People interested in receiving a service dog from K9s for Warriors can fill out an application online .

Anyone struggling with their mental health can call the National Suicide Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24/7.

Comments / 0

Related
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clintonville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD search for individual connected to incident at store

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police are asking the public for help in identifying an individual possibly connected to an incident that took place at a local store. On Saturday night, the Menasha Police Department shared on Facebook that officers were seeking help in identifying a person in reference to an incident at a local store.
MENASHA, WI
947jackfm.com

Assisted living center to close

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Artisan Assisted Living in Wausau will close its doors. Residents received a notice letter addressed by Brent Youchler, of Starlight Senior Homes, to meet for a planning relocation conference. The letter says residents can file a complaint about the discharge process by contacting the regional...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Service Dog#Dog Health#Mental Health#Pet Owner#Oshkosh Defense#The U S Coast Guard
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Kimberly graffiti repainted, vandalized less than 12 hours later

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday a group of staff from Sunset Beach with help from Kimberly High School art classes, covered up all the graffiti in the Safe Routes tunnel under County Highway CE. In a Facebook post, the Village of Kimberly provided a ‘disheartening’ update on the...
KIMBERLY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Iraq
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation

GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy