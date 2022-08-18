Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
UK ‘energy crisis hotspots’ identify areas at greatest risk from rising bills
Areas where energy use is high but average income low include Birmingham, Bradford and Cornwall, says Friends of the Earth
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Parents devastated by possible Much Hadham care home closure
Parents of an adult with severe epilepsy have said the possible closure of her care home would leave them "devastated". Dave and Angie Lay, from Bedfordshire, said Katie, had been at St Elizabeth's Care Home and Nursing, in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, for 22 years. It has now been rated inadequate...
BBC
Kilburn White Horse gets £20,000 paint job
The famous Kilburn White Horse on the edge of the North York Moors has been given a £20,000 makeover. Forestry England, which manages the site, said contractors needed ropes to scale the steep, hillside feature. It took four days to respray the horse, which was created by local school...
BBC
Number of people seeking ADHD assessments rises
The number of people seeking an adult ADHD assessment in the Bristol region has significantly increased. Data obtained by the BBC show there were about 1,500 adult ADHD referrals to Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) services in 2019. By 2021 that had increased to more than 2,300 following...
BBC
Council buying homes to offer for rent
A council is buying up private properties and then offering them for rent. The pilot project aims to increase access to affordable homes. Highland Council hopes to reach an initial target of 100 properties. It says buying homes is cheaper than building them. A Scottish council has been buying up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Water firms face growing criticism over beach sewage
Water companies are facing mounting criticism from environmental campaigners and politicians over sewage being pumped on to British beaches. Pollution warnings remain in place across more than 20 beaches and swimming spots in England and Wales after heavy rain overwhelmed sewers. Downing Street condemned the industry for not reducing sewage...
BBC
Make period products free like Scotland, UK ministers told
Charities are urging UK ministers to end period poverty by following the example of the Scottish government in making products free in public settings. Period poverty is a lack of access to sanitary products such as pads and tampons because of financial hardship. Charities say the problem has increased during...
BBC
Coventry butcher to close after 50 years amid rising costs
Owners of a Coventry butchers say they are being forced to close the longstanding business. Earlsdon Traditional Meats is to shut for good on Saturday after operating for about 50 years, with Steve Smith and Jo Allwood blaming rising costs and a decline in passing trade. They said the news...
BBC
Coronavirus: Evusheld campaigners call for government to reverse decision
Campaigners have called on the government to reverse a decision on the roll out of a Covid drug for people with weakened immune systems. Earlier this month the government decided it would not supply Evusheld in the UK. Mark Oakley, who has an impaired immune system, said he was "stuck...
BBC
Exmoor tree nursery created in bid to tackle climate change
A tree nursery has been created in Devon in an aim to tackle climate change. It is located in Exmoor National Park, 13.5% of which is already covered by trees. It is hoped that will rise to 17% by 2050 by planting about 10,000 saplings a year. Robin Offer, treescapes...
BBC
British Airways to cut 10,000 Heathrow flights
British Airways will cut roughly 10,000 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow Airport between late October and March. The move is aimed at minimising disruption over the winter and some long-haul flights will also be affected, the airline said. BA said it will also cut a dozen round-trips per day...
Guaranteed research funding is still available in the UK
I was very sorry to read Prof José R Penadés’s experience of losing research funding (Thanks to Brexit, I lost a €2.5m research grant. I fear for the future of UK science, 18 August). I did want to take this opportunity, though, to reassure researchers who...
U.K.・
BBC
Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail
A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
U.K.・
UK consumer confidence weaker than during major recessions
Consumer confidence in the UK is weaker than during the four major recessions of the past half century as rapidly rising inflation saps morale. Although the UK is technically yet to enter recession, the latest barometer of sentiment from the data company GfK found the public gloomier than at any time since the survey began in January 1974.
BBC
Park Royal crash: Woman killed as car ends up on Tube tracks
A woman died when the car she was travelling in crashed through a barrier, hit another vehicle and ended up on Piccadilly line tracks. The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 20s, is in a critical condition in hospital after the car hit a Tesla by Park Royal Tube station at 03:50 BST.
BBC
UK record after Welsh man shears 902 sheep in nine hours
A Welsh sheep shearer has set a new British record after shearing 902 animals in nine hours. Lloyd Rees, 28, completed the challenge at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys, on Friday afternoon. He sheared 203 sheep in the first two hours and then between 171 and 177 over the following...
BBC
Extra ScotRail services for Coldplay concerts in Glasgow
ScotRail has announced additional trains and carriages for this week's Coldplay concerts at Hampden Park. The band are set to bring their Music Of The Spheres world tour to Glasgow on Tuesday and Wednesday. ScotRail said the extra services will go to and from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida, the...
Comments / 0