Read full article on original website
Related
Nets Telling Teams They Won't Trade Kyrie Irving (Report)
Perhaps, the Nets are posturing in an attempt to pry two first-round draft picks from the Lakers, who recently came to terms with LeBron James on a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension. While the contract includes a player option for the 2024-2025 season, the deal highlights Los ...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
56K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0