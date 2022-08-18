Read full article on original website
Related
sandiegocountynews.com
Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area
San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
Man seriously injured in several crashes in Encanto
An 80-year-old man received life-threatening injuries Sunday when his vehicle was involved in several crashes in the Encanto neighborhood.
NBC San Diego
Boy, 9, Injured In Bicycle Crash With Car In Mountain View
A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet was seriously injured after exiting an alley in the Mountain View area of San Diego and colliding with a vehicle. The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.
Shot fired during standoff prompts shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
Residents on a street in the Mountain View neighborhood are being told to find shelter after a barricaded man allegedly fired a shot at San Diego Police officers during an hours-long standoff Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barricaded gunman firing at officers triggers shelter-in-place alert in Mountain View
A barricaded gunman inside of a home in Mountain View triggered a shelter in place alert from police Sunday afternoon, authorities announced.
Boy Shot, Man Stabbed in Vicinity of Apartment Complex in Nestor Area
Detectives Saturday are attempting to determine whether the shooting of a 16-year-old boy and the stabbing of a 19-year-old man near and in an apartment complex in the Nestor community of San Diego are related, authorities said. Officers received a radio call about 11:45 p.m. Friday involving a shooting and...
sandiegocountynews.com
Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot
El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
Two people injured, 4 displaced after fire in Rolando neighborhood
Two people were injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to San Diego Fire and Rescue.
NBC San Diego
SWAT Standoff Nears 24 Hours After Man Shoots at Officers in Mountain View: Police
A shelter-in-place order was issued for some San Diego residents amid a SWAT standoff with an armed man who police say fired at officers from his Mountain View home. Officers and SWAT have been at the home in the 4500 block of T Street since around 8 a.m. Sunday. The situation was ongoing as of 3 a.m. Monday.
Woman found dead following brush fire in Mission Bay Park
San Diego Police are investigating after a woman was found dead following a brush fire in Mission Bay Park Thursday morning.
NBC San Diego
Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete
The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Man Found Dead in El Cajon House After SWAT Standoff Near Granite Hills High
A suicidal man holed up in a home near Granite Hills High School Friday, prompting an hours-long standoff during which he fatally shot himself. The man, described as distraught and believed to possibly be armed with a gun, holed up inside the residence, despite a fire that engulfed a detached garage on the property, authorities said.
Body of Female Found by Firefighters in Brush Fire at Mission Bay Park
The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
sandiegocountynews.com
Oceanside man charged with indecent exposure at woman’s Vista home
Vista, CA–Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oceanside man on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident at a woman’s home in North County, authorities said. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect after talking to the woman and becoming aware of surveillance photos that captured the incident.
16-year-old shot, 19-year-old stabbed in separate incidents on South Bay street
A 16-year-old was shot and a 19-year-old was stabbed late Friday evening in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, officials said Saturday.
NBC San Diego
Man Fatally Shot in El Cajon, Suspect at Large
A man was fatally shot and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said Saturday. El Cajon police responded to a parking lot on 441 Dominguez after reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said El Cajon police Lt. Will Guerin. There they found a man suffering from a...
Man Stabbed, Another Hit With Hammer in Corridor Community of San Diego
A 21-year-old man was stabbed or slashed three times in the upper body and a 26-year-old man was struck with a hammer during an attack by at least two other men Saturday in the Corridor community of San Diego, authorities said. The assault occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the...
21-year-old driver killed in crash into traffic light pole
A 21-year-old has died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning in El Cajon, authorities said.
SWAT standoff ends with suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Firefighters battled flames at an East County home Friday morning as a SWAT team and police officers tried to get an armed man off the property.
Fire burns El Cajon home with man barricaded inside
A man who barricaded himself inside a burning El Cajon home Friday morning was found dead after crews extinguished the flames.
Comments / 3