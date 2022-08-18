ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sandiegocountynews.com

Police investigate the suspicious fire, death of woman in Mission Bay Park area

San Diego, CA–Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a brush fire early Thursday morning in a Mission Bay Park neighborhood, police said. San Diego Police Communications Center received a call at 2:53 a.m., from a concerned citizen regarding a brush fire that was burning along the north side of Friars Road west of Napa Street.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Boy, 9, Injured In Bicycle Crash With Car In Mountain View

A 9-year-old boy riding a bicycle without wearing a helmet was seriously injured after exiting an alley in the Mountain View area of San Diego and colliding with a vehicle. The crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man found fatally shot at El Cajon parking lot

El Cajon, CA–El Cajon police are seeking information from the public on the identity and location of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in a parking lot Friday in east county, police said. Officers responded to the parking lot of 441 Dominguez in El Cajon, after reports...
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Search Party Held for Longtime Missing Chula Vista Mother Maya Millete

The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete held another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Body of Female Found by Firefighters in Brush Fire at Mission Bay Park

The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Oceanside man charged with indecent exposure at woman’s Vista home

Vista, CA–Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oceanside man on suspicion of an indecent exposure incident at a woman’s home in North County, authorities said. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect after talking to the woman and becoming aware of surveillance photos that captured the incident.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Fatally Shot in El Cajon, Suspect at Large

A man was fatally shot and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said Saturday. El Cajon police responded to a parking lot on 441 Dominguez after reports of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Friday, said El Cajon police Lt. Will Guerin. There they found a man suffering from a...
EL CAJON, CA

