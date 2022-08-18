Read full article on original website
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Feels About Playing In Little League Classic
Sunday night won’t be an ordinary baseball game for the Red Sox and the Orioles. Boston and Baltimore are slated to meet in the 2022 Major League Baseball Little League Classic. The sixth annual event will take place in Williamsport, Penn., where the Little League World Series has been held every year since 1947.
Boston Red Sox schedule, roster and 2022 predictions
The 2022 Boston Red Sox schedule is out and expectations are high for the upcoming season. We’ll provide updated game
In baseball’s best division, the Red Sox are a deserving last place team
Sunday brought the Red Sox smiles, but as is their custom, the success was mostly outside the lines. By all accounts, Sunday in Williamsport, Pa., was a highlight of the Red Sox season. Major league players embraced their day with the Little Leaguers in most every way, with the smile on Alex Cora’s face as he careened down the Lamade Stadium hill face-first a universal one.
2 NBA players with local ties call Celtics’ locker room ‘the worst’ in the league
"I would say, ‘That’s a really [expletive] high school locker room.'" Dating back to the days of the Boston Garden, visiting NBA players have disliked the visiting locker room when they’ve faced the Celtics. Now in the TD Garden, that remains to be the case. Bucks guard...
Tommy Pham in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Orioles for Little League Classic on Sunday
Tommy Pham is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Boston and Baltimore will play at 7:10 p.m. in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Penn. Pham was removed from Boston’s game Friday because of lower back tightness. He then did...
Ranking the Top 5 Boston Celtics Point Guards of All Time
Did Rajon Rondo make our list of the Boston Celtics top five point guards of all time? The post Ranking the Top 5 Boston Celtics Point Guards of All Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
lonelyplanet.com
13 things to know before traveling to Massachusetts - and why not trashing the Red Sox is the most important
These insider tips will make sure you don't get caught out during your Massachusetts visit © Catherine McQueen / Getty Images. Planning a trip to Massachusetts? Well, you’re in for a treat – whether it’s endless outdoor adventures, dynamic cities, or delectable dining. For the most...
Boston Globe
In 2013, Mike Uva couldn’t catch a break so he created one. Now he’s a freelance sports reporter for Ch. 4
To Ch. 4 sports viewers, Mike Uva is a new face. But to him, the Boston sports scene has a lifetime’s worth of familiarity. All that’s new to him is the fulfillment of a dream. Uva recently joined the Ch. 4 sports department in a freelance role, filling...
