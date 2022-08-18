ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update

The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
In baseball’s best division, the Red Sox are a deserving last place team

Sunday brought the Red Sox smiles, but as is their custom, the success was mostly outside the lines. By all accounts, Sunday in Williamsport, Pa., was a highlight of the Red Sox season. Major league players embraced their day with the Little Leaguers in most every way, with the smile on Alex Cora’s face as he careened down the Lamade Stadium hill face-first a universal one.
