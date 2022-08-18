ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The ‘Stranger Things’ Effect: How Needle Drops Can Catapult Classic Songs

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGSiu_0hMhZ7yA00

A year ago, as Emmy voters were considering potential contenders for outstanding music supervision, would any of them have guessed that Kate Bush would enter the top 10 of U.S. song consumption? Or that Metallica would see a resurgence based on a key synch? But such is the power of the soundtrack to Netflix’s “ Stranger Things ,” which can catapult a song from a few thousand streams to hundreds of millions.

Credit music supervisor Nora Felder for identifying and clearing the placements for use in season 4. Bush’s story is particularly impressive. The reclusive singer saw her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” receive a more than 22,000% surge since the week the series dropped and has since gone on to become one of 30 most-streamed songs of 2022. To date, it has clocked nearly 600 million streams on Spotify alone.

Emmy-nominated Felder says the show’s executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer — better known as the Duffer brothers — sought a song that resonated with the intense, wide-ranging emotional experiences Max (Sadie Sink) was undergoing. Says Felder, “It immediately struck me with its deep chords of the possible connection to Max’s emotional struggles and took on more significance as Bush’s song marinated in my conscious awareness.”

Clearing the synch was Felder’s next task. Bush is selective when it comes to use of her songs. So Felder made sure to get script pages and footage for Bush to review so the singer could see exactly how the scene — and the song — would play out.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” was also released within a year of Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” It, too, benefitted from Felder’s needle drop. In the season finale, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the song in the Upside Down with the rest of the Hawkins crew and promises to take on the evil Vecna. Felder says the song was woven into the script during pre-production.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ,” music supervisor Robin Urdang sought period-appropriate needle drops. For when Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge goes to a lesbian bar, Urdang wanted to steer clear of “a typical, known lesbian song. We wanted something underground, and nobody knew. I was looking and looking for the ownership.” The song she used (Miss Beverly Shaw’s “I’m Nobody’s Baby”) may be destined to remain a cult hit, having amassed only 5,000 streams, per data from Luminate.

Original songs are less predictable, but the hugely influential “Euphoria” is about as good a musical launching pad as it gets. Zendaya and Labrinth’s “All for Us” has logged more than 300 million streams since its initial drop in 2019.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘Euphoria’ Captured the Soundscape of Rue’s Breakdown

Sound mixer Sean O’Malley has landed his first Emmy nomination for the particularly complex fifth episode of HBO’s “Euphoria.” In the fifth episode, “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird,” Zendaya’s Rue hits rock bottom, going through a painful drug withdrawal and experiencing fear and anger as her emotional state spirals. Zendaya’s journey is hectic and paranoia-inducing, and in order to get it right, O’Malley spent a lot of time discussing how to capture the sound for creator Sam Levinson. The key was capturing the sound in-camera rather than adding things in post, and by doing that, O’Malley delivered the best sonic environment to...
TV SERIES
Variety

James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star. In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor. “Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior...
MOVIES
Variety

Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Gets Darker and Ruder Without Ditching Killer Choruses: Album Review

The roads taken by Demi Lovato have never been a simple stroll. Since the uncomplicated teen-pop of her 2008 debut, “Don’t Forget,” as she’s grew older her music morphed into a palate of smoky soul and glossy R&B, driven by her powerfully emotive voice and increasingly contentious lyrics inspired by the complications of her psyche, the mire of mental health, a messed-up childhood and the algebra of need that is addiction. Lovato’s had her bruises, and it always pretty much shows in her music. In January she announced on Instagram that she’d conducted a “funeral” for her pop and R&B sides,...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Patient’ Is a Tiresome Examination of Domhnall Gleeson’s Criminal Mind: TV Review

“The Americans,” Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg’s previous show for FX, built tension according to a methodical pace. Its pleasures lay in a rigorous willingness to delay catharsis; Fields and Weisberg’s team of writers seemed actively to resist giving viewers quick and easy satisfaction, preferring to build scenes, episodes and arcs that stretched out according to their own rhythms. And their follow-up series, “The Patient,” an FX production airing exclusively on Hulu, suggests that success has prompted them to lean so far into this method that they’ve lost balance. A languorous 10 episodes (granted, only half an hour apiece) are spent...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Zendaya
Person
Labrinth
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Kate Bush
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
musictimes.com

Bruce Willis Returns to Music: Singer Actor Jams Amidst Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is not discouraged by his aphasia diagnosis. The Monday's Instagram post by his wife Emma Hewitt Willis featured footage of the 67-year-old actor playing the harmonica with musician Derek Richard Thomas. Bruce wore a plaid shirt and sat at the bottom of the stairs as his pal sang...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Classic Songs#Music Streaming#Stranger Things#Needle Drop
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would Kill Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: I Was ‘1000% Nervous’

Alec Baldwin revealed during a recent CNN interview (via TMZ) that he feared Trump supporters would kill him following the “Rust” shooting last October. Baldwin, the star and producer of the indie Western film, was holding the firearm when it fired during a take and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Trump reacted to the tragedy by claiming Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose,” which Baldwin feared would ignite the former president’s fan base against him in the same way Trump rallied his supporters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. “The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her...
POTUS
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon

Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...
MOVIES
Variety

TV Movie Emmy Noms Are Nonsensical This Year — But This Category Has a Long History of Unusual Choices

Think this year’s outstanding TV movie category is a bit weird? It’s always been a category with an identity problem. Flash back for a moment to 1972, the year that the ABC TV movie “Brian’s Song” won five Emmys. “Brian’s Song” is considered one of the seminal TV movies of all time, a tear-jerker starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams about Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo (Caan), who discovered he had cancer soon after turning pro. Nominated for 11 Emmys overall, “Brian’s Song” was so popular, and so successful, that it helped put the ABC “Movie of the Week,” as...
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

ITV Unveils Broad Comedy Slate for Upcoming Streamer ITVX

ITV has unveiled a slate of new comedy commissions, most of which will premiere on ITVX, its upcoming free streaming service. New comedy titles include “Plebs: Soldiers of Rome,” “Deep Fake Neighbour Wars,” “Ruby Speaking Count,” “Abdulla” and “Significant Other.” “The arrival of ITVX gives us more opportunities to commission a broad range of comedies and a dedicated place for the genre to call home,” said Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy. The executive added that ITV aspired to showcase a “huge cross section of contemporary, diverse and inclusive comedy.” “We want to take risks but most importantly we want...
NFL
Variety

‘Mike’ Is a Retelling of the Tyson Myth That’s Too in Love With Its Subject: TV Review

Mike Tyson is a figure with unusual voltage, a celebrity who fought for his spot in the firmament with a weaponized charisma. The champion boxer is relentless even by the standards of the sport, with the famous incident in which he bit the ear of Evander Holyfield casting a shadow over his achievements. Outside the ring, he’s simultaneously known for a surprising soft-spokenness that makes the listener want to lean in and for a tendency toward violence — including a 1992 conviction for the rape of Desiree Washington — that repels. A serious reckoning with Tyson’s place in our culture, in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Resort’ Premiere Episode to Air on NBC Ahead of Peacock Finale

The first episode of “The Resort” is set to air on NBC in a cross-platform push by NBCUniversal. The debut episode of the comedic thriller will air on NBC on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following a new episode of “America’s Got Talent.” What NBC describes as a “substantial teaser” for the second episode of “The Resort” will run afterwards. The penultimate episode of “The Resort” will begin streaming on Peacock on Aug. 25, with the finale slated for Sept. 1 on the streamer. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of ‘The Resort,’ and bringing the premiere episode to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy