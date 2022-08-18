17-year-old arrested after bringing firearm to Columbia High School, sheriff’s office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after deputies say he brought a firearm to Columbia High School.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led deputies to find the teen in the parking lot of the school.
The student was taken to the Columbia County Detention Facility. He was charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus.
It is unclear what the student’s motive was.
Action News Jax has chosen not to identify the student due to his age.
