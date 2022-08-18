Read full article on original website
Peacock's 'The Resort' to premiere on NBC
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- NBC audiences are getting a free sample of Peacock's comedy-thriller, The Resort. Season 1 of the show is streaming now on Peacock and will wrap on Sept. 1. The first episode and an extended preview of the second episode will air on NBC Wednesday. "Peacock audiences...
Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3
Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
She-Hulk Showrunner Reveals New Details About Failed Black Widow Pitch
People can't stop talking about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after the series finally premiered this week. However, it looks like the new Disney+ show was made possible by a major Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Showrunner Jessica Gao had reportedly landed the job after impressing Marvel bosses with her pitch for Black Widow. Although the idea was ultimately dismissed, Gao has shared cool details about her pitch for the MCU film.
