ednc.org
EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues
EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Ingersoll is a Raleigh native and in 2010, she broke her neck diving in the Bahamas.
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
North Carolina airport sees one of the biggest airfare increases nationwide
Airfare has become more expensive recently, but that is especially true at some airports, a new report found.
Technician Online
First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina
On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
New mental health data show 'unsustainable' burden on NC hospitals
A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, ER staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young. “I have kids...
EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices
Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Washington Examiner
Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants
(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
ncatregister.com
Post-Roe life at North Carolina A&T
The A&T Register and the Washington Post are in collaboration for a piece about college life after the historical overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer. This affects many people nationwide but it hits home in North Carolina. Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of...
North Carolina throws more dollars of aid to community college students, new teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is going to use more federal dollars to help two groups that are important to the state’s future: community college students and new teachers. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that $14.5 million from the Federal Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools funds would be repurposed to help students complete their […]
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in North Carolina
Since its creation in 1973, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion. The NCHFA has a variety of in-house resources to help demystify the process of buying a home and will connect first-time buyers with a housing couselor to help them prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
WRAL
North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
cbs17
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
‘We just can’t afford it.’ NC State Fair livestock entry fees are up, forcing some out
Some livestock exhibitors are coming back to the State Fair this year for the first time since 2019. They’re finding entry fees are much higher than before.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
