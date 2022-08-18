ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ednc.org

EdNC’s work to understand North Carolina’s 100 counties continues

EdNC officially kicked off our journey to visit all 100 counties and deepen our connections across the entire state last year. Since that time, we’ve already been to 86 counties. North Carolina, we have made some memories. Cheyenne McNeill, one of our newest team members and regional reporter, had...
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
Technician Online

First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina

On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
Axios

EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation. Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June. Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported...
Washington Examiner

Pilot Medicaid program in North Carolina provides free food for participants

(The Center Square) — In about a third of North Carolina counties, certain residents on Medicaid are receiving free food and other services with their health coverage through a pilot program funded by the federal government. And while the effort is helping some struggling with medical issues and rising...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
ncatregister.com

Post-Roe life at North Carolina A&T

The A&T Register and the Washington Post are in collaboration for a piece about college life after the historical overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer. This affects many people nationwide but it hits home in North Carolina. Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of...
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in North Carolina

Since its creation in 1973, the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency (NCHFA) has financed more than 318,830 affordable homes and apartments, totaling $30.1 billion. The NCHFA has a variety of in-house resources to help demystify the process of buying a home and will connect first-time buyers with a housing couselor to help them prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
WRAL

North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina Superior Court ruling limits power for some elected leaders. North Carolina's highest court on Friday issued a ruling limiting state lawmakers' power to...
bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
cbs17

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names,...
wcti12.com

NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC

NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
