Marysville, WA

gigharbornow.org

Suspect identified in killings at Olalla home

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it has obtained an arrest warrant for Shaun D. Rose, 40, in connection with a double homicide discovered late Thursday in Olalla. Detectives identified Rose as a suspect in the Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51 years old. The...
OLALLA, WA
Marysville, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Marysville, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
EDMONDS, WA
Fox News

‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies

A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
OLALLA, WA
KING 5

Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma

OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
TACOMA, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Police Respond to Shooting Death

Burlington, WA – Officers with the Burlington Washington Police Department responded to a reported Weapons Offense with shots fired around 10:36 p.m. on August 19th, 2022 in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue. According to a press memo from the Burlington Police Department, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots...
BURLINGTON, WA
MyNorthwest

The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts

Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Everett considers gun buy-back program

As we see more and more gun violence crimes, local agencies are looking for ways to get ahead of the problem. Now, the City of Everett is considering a program used on the east side, which has taken dozens of guns off the street.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
My Clallam County

Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

