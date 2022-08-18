Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
King County to conduct inquest in 2017 death of man shot by Federal Way officers
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Beginning this week, King County will conduct an inquest in the death of Robert Lightfeather. The 33-year-old was shot and killed by Federal Way Police in October 2017, dying of multiple gunshot wounds. The inquest will determine if that shooting was justified. During the investigation, officials...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
KOMO News
Suspect sought after man shot, critically wounded in Snohomish County, authorities say
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was searching for a man who fatally shot another man outside an apartment complex following an argument between the two, authorities said. Law enforcement authorities were called about 12:45 p.m. for a report of gunfire at 12400 Admiralty Way.
gigharbornow.org
Suspect identified in killings at Olalla home
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that it has obtained an arrest warrant for Shaun D. Rose, 40, in connection with a double homicide discovered late Thursday in Olalla. Detectives identified Rose as a suspect in the Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51 years old. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
q13fox.com
Detectives identify man accused of brutally murdering Olalla couple inside their home
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have identified a suspect accused of violently murdering two people inside their Olalla home Thursday night, and they believe he is hiding somewhere in Pierce County. On Aug. 19, a woman visited her parents' house on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to check...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 11-16, 2022
22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a gas station and intentionally obstructing traffic. 800 block Caspers Street: A nuisance complaint resulted in a woman’s arrest on a warrant. 22000 block Highway 99: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle. 23600...
‘Armed and dangerous’ Washington man wanted in ‘gruesome’ double homicide of couple in their home: deputies
A Washington man suspected in the brutal murders of a couple inside their home on Thursday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area following the murders of Steven and Mina Schulz, both 51, at their home in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olalla double homicide suspect taken into custody in Tacoma
OLALLA, Wash. — A 40-year-old man suspected of killing an Olalla couple on their property last week was taken into custody in Tacoma Sunday night. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) issued an arrest warrant for Shaun Rose in connection to the double homicide on Saturday. The sheriff’s...
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Police Respond to Shooting Death
Burlington, WA – Officers with the Burlington Washington Police Department responded to a reported Weapons Offense with shots fired around 10:36 p.m. on August 19th, 2022 in the 1200 block of East Fairhaven Avenue. According to a press memo from the Burlington Police Department, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots...
Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime. Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.
The Crime Blotter: Two people arrested for statewide dealership car thefts
Pair accused of statewide dealership car thefts arrested. Bellevue detectives arrested a 29-year-old male and 24-year-old female at a Renton hotel Friday. The pair is suspected of multiple car thefts from car dealerships across the state. Investigators say on Aug. 2, they drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a Bellevue dealership and asked the salesperson to move a similar vehicle to compare with theirs. They then asked for the Carfax report, and when the salesman returned, both vehicles were gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot after domestic violence incident in Tacoma home
A man was shot in a Tacoma home on Saturday after a domestic violence incident, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Cushman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man...
q13fox.com
Everett considers gun buy-back program
As we see more and more gun violence crimes, local agencies are looking for ways to get ahead of the problem. Now, the City of Everett is considering a program used on the east side, which has taken dozens of guns off the street.
Snohomish County prison worker charged with unsafe gun storage after suicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors said a state prisons employee didn’t properly secure the gun her 12-year-old son used to die by suicide, leading to a first-of-its-kind criminal charge in Snohomish County. Late last year, Branden McKinnon’s father sued the boy’s mother, Jennifer Wright, over his death last...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Granite Falls Sportsmen's Club Saturday morning. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to the 21100 block of Gun Club Rd. after someone called 911 saying a 27-year-old man had been shot multiple times.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The second of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Stanley Stubbs, age 52, of Bellingham, entered a...
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
My Clallam County
Mental Health Court about to get under way in Clallam County
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County’s Mental Health Court will begin serving its first participants this month, with the goal of helping people to stay out of justice and corrections systems and get their lives back on track. Under a mental health court, non-violent offenders whose actions are deemed...
KING-5
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
During the robbery in Fife, the victim pulled up to an ATM. The suspects waited until the victim put their card in the machine and entered their pin.
Comments / 4