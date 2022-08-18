Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online
Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
Where to Watch and Stream House of Pleasures Free Online
Cast: Noémie Lvovsky Hafsia Herzi Céline Sallette Jasmine Trinca Adèle Haenel. A young woman begins a new life at the Apollonide bordello, a high-class brothel in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. Is House of Pleasures on Netflix?. Unfortunately, House of Pleasures is not available...
Where to Watch and Stream Superman: Brainiac Attacks Free Online
Cast: Tim Daly Dana Delany Powers Boothe Lance Henriksen George Dzundza. Embittered by Superman's heroic successes and soaring popularity, Lex Luthor forms a dangerous alliance with the powerful computer/villain Brainiac. Using advanced weaponry and a special strain of Kryptonite harvested from the far reaches of outer space, Luthor specifically redesigns Brainiac to defeat the Man of Steel.
The Best Sunscreens Recommended by Beauty Insiders
Summer might be winding down, but SPF is still a daily necessity for retaining a radiant complexion. “Sunscreen is your best friend,” says injector and laser specialist Aubrey Mench of Cassileth Plastic Surgery & Skin Care in Beverly Hills. “Even if you don’t go outside and you’re just driving in your car, sunscreen is a must. I recommend a minimum of SPF 30 and reapplying every two hours for ultimate protection.” Mench is among the beauty insiders and Hollywood makeup artists who recently shared their go-to summer skincare products, including the best face and body sunscreens for head-to-toe protection during the...
Julianna Margulies Will Return to ‘The Morning Show’ in Season 3
Laura Peterson hive, rejoice! Julianna Margulies — who plays an anchor at UBA, a love interest for Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and the former rival of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) — will return to “The Morning Show” for its third season. The Apple TV+ series is currently in production, and recently announced that Jon Hamm has joined the Season 3 cast (playing Paul Marks, a corporate raider). Margulies’ Laura made quite an impression in the show’s second season, when she began dating Bradley before they co-anchored “The Morning Show” together. She will return in a major recurring role, according to Apple, similar to...
She-Hulk Showrunner Reveals New Details About Failed Black Widow Pitch
People can't stop talking about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law after the series finally premiered this week. However, it looks like the new Disney+ show was made possible by a major Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Showrunner Jessica Gao had reportedly landed the job after impressing Marvel bosses with her pitch for Black Widow. Although the idea was ultimately dismissed, Gao has shared cool details about her pitch for the MCU film.
