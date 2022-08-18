Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
WRAL
Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult male had...
cbs17
Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
cbs17
Durham family taken to hospital after they crash SUV into own apartment, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment. The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire
A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
Mother and father held in jail without bond accused of killing their infant child in Harnett County
A mother and father accused in the death of their infant appeared before a judge Monday.
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
'Very sad': Parents arrested after infant's body found buried in shallow grave behind Erwin house
Police in Erwin arrested and charged a man and woman for murder after finding an infant's body behind their home.
Up and Coming Weekly
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Fayetteville
One driver was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night, Aug. 16, near the intersection of Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the two-vehicle collision around 8:20 p.m., the department said in a release. One driver was...
Comments / 0