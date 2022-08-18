ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

WRAL

Police: Man 'seriously injured' after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man seriously injured. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Police said officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult male had...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary man killed in motorcycle crash on US 1 near Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A two vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon killed a 69-year-old Cary man on a motorcycle, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday. Ricky Hagan was driving a three-wheel motorcycle when a Chevrolet pickup truck, also driving northbound on U.S. 1, failed to reduce speed and collided with Hagan, according to Sergeant Jason Locklear with the NCSHP.
CARY, NC
Cary, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
PINEBLUFF, NC
WBTW News13

Porta potty tanker flips on North Carolina interstate exit ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound Interstate 440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours. Raleigh police said the crash took place about 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., it […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Fayetteville

One driver was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night, Aug. 16, near the intersection of Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the two-vehicle collision around 8:20 p.m., the department said in a release. One driver was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

