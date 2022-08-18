Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus today announced that her office has secured free legal representation for Coney Island NYCHA residents who plan to file a group action lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A has agreed to represent over 50 NYCHA tenants residing at O’Dwyer Gardens and Sites 4 & 5, some of whom have been without cooking gas since August 2021. At a meeting held by Assemblywoman Frontus on Tuesday, NYCHA residents took the initial steps of signing up to participate in the lawsuit to be filed by Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A. While the plaintiffs named in the suit will mostly be from the aforementioned NYCHA developments affected by long term gas outage, residents from other Coney Island developments who suffer from other chronic long-term neglect and unresolved complaints such as brown water, mold, and other maintenance issues impacting their health and well-being will also add their names.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO