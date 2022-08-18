ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WIBX 950

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says

New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

Activists aim to spread rent control across New York

After Kingston showed rent stabilization was possible upstate, activists are trying to get other upstate cities to follow suit. Kingston’s rent control precedent has spurred similar efforts in five other localities, Next City reported. The first step in the process is for the government to conduct a vacancy survey; state law permits rent stabilization for older rental buildings if a housing emergency is declared, which requires a vacancy rate in those buildings below 5 percent.
KINGSTON, NY
philasun.com

States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls

ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care

The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
BRONX, NY
shorefrontnews.com

Frontus Secures Free Legal Representation for Public Housing Residents

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus today announced that her office has secured free legal representation for Coney Island NYCHA residents who plan to file a group action lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A has agreed to represent over 50 NYCHA tenants residing at O’Dwyer Gardens and Sites 4 & 5, some of whom have been without cooking gas since August 2021. At a meeting held by Assemblywoman Frontus on Tuesday, NYCHA residents took the initial steps of signing up to participate in the lawsuit to be filed by Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A. While the plaintiffs named in the suit will mostly be from the aforementioned NYCHA developments affected by long term gas outage, residents from other Coney Island developments who suffer from other chronic long-term neglect and unresolved complaints such as brown water, mold, and other maintenance issues impacting their health and well-being will also add their names.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

Polio detected in NYC wastewater Detectan poliovirus en aguas residuales de NYC

Poliovirus has been detected within wastewater samples in New York City. The findings suggest likely local circulation of the virus, officials have announced. On August 12, New York’s state and city health departments confirmed that sewage samples provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the presence of poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

