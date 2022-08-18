Read full article on original website
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
No more Covid quarantines, test-to-stay for NY schools, Hochul says
New York — Students in New York schools will no longer have to stay home if they’re exposed to Covid-19 during the upcoming school year, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Hochul said during a press conference in New York City. “Children are safe in clasrooms. When they’re not in classrooms and the learning stops, the traditional learning stops, it can be devastating to the well-being of those children.”
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
therealdeal.com
Activists aim to spread rent control across New York
After Kingston showed rent stabilization was possible upstate, activists are trying to get other upstate cities to follow suit. Kingston’s rent control precedent has spurred similar efforts in five other localities, Next City reported. The first step in the process is for the government to conduct a vacancy survey; state law permits rent stabilization for older rental buildings if a housing emergency is declared, which requires a vacancy rate in those buildings below 5 percent.
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
philasun.com
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable childcare cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months on...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
shorefrontnews.com
Frontus Secures Free Legal Representation for Public Housing Residents
Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus today announced that her office has secured free legal representation for Coney Island NYCHA residents who plan to file a group action lawsuit against the New York City Housing Authority. Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A has agreed to represent over 50 NYCHA tenants residing at O’Dwyer Gardens and Sites 4 & 5, some of whom have been without cooking gas since August 2021. At a meeting held by Assemblywoman Frontus on Tuesday, NYCHA residents took the initial steps of signing up to participate in the lawsuit to be filed by Brooklyn Legal Services Corporation A. While the plaintiffs named in the suit will mostly be from the aforementioned NYCHA developments affected by long term gas outage, residents from other Coney Island developments who suffer from other chronic long-term neglect and unresolved complaints such as brown water, mold, and other maintenance issues impacting their health and well-being will also add their names.
12tomatoes.com
TikToker Shows Off $2,595 NYC Apartment And It’s Making People Claustrophobic
This New York City apartment is currently for rent and the world of TikTok is losing its minds over it. This studio apartment, which costs $2,595 per month, does not appear to be livable. We cannot fathom how anyone could live here but what do we know? Maybe this is...
manhattantimesnews.com
Polio detected in NYC wastewater Detectan poliovirus en aguas residuales de NYC
Poliovirus has been detected within wastewater samples in New York City. The findings suggest likely local circulation of the virus, officials have announced. On August 12, New York’s state and city health departments confirmed that sewage samples provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the presence of poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio.
The Jewish Press
NYC MTA Cuts City Bus Service
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority has quietly cut bus service across the five boroughs, according to a report by the New York Daily News. An email obtained by the newspaper that was sent by a NYC Transit manager said the cuts, “effective immediately,” are intended to be a cost-cutting measure.
How NYC landlords continue to use a rent law loophole to spike regulated rents
Georgina Christ, 72, in front of her East Village apartment Despite a crackdown on how landlords can charge for regulated apartments, delays in state regulations allow building owners to “Frankenstein” apartments together to dramatically raise rents. [ more › ]
Health commissioner: NY pharmacies must dispense naloxone without a prescription
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – To combat the rising number of opioid overdoses, pharmacies across New York state are now required to to carry the lifesaving medication naloxone, also called Narcan, and dispense it without a prescription. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett signed the standing order, effective...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.
