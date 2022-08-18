Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
Mall Reimagined: Westfield's Garden State Plaza Announces Developer In Upcoming Transformation
The Westfield Garden State Plaza has announced its development partner in its upcoming transformation that will bring luxury apartments and a town green to the Route 17 mall in Paramus. Mill Creek Residential has partnered with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) ahead of the first phase of a 30-acre, mixed-use vision for the...
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
New Jersey deli named among the country’s best
Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
Golf Digest
What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer
Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
World’s largest indoor go-kart track coming to New Jersey
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! (Well, almost.) A new entertainment complex is under construction along Route 1 South in Edison, NJ, next to Topgolf. It is set to open this fall. And they make the bold claim that it will include the largest indoor go-kart track in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $40K
There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, Aug. 19, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The prize was worth $10,000. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $40,000. The winning ticket was purchased at...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
HS football preview, 2022: Ranking N.J.’s Top 75 players just days before opening kickoff
The 2022 New Jersey high school football season kicks off just a few days from now, so it seems like a perfect time to unveil the state’s Top 75 players as selected by the NJ.com staff. First, though, a little explanation as to how we go about such a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson
JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
New Jersey Globe
The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers
Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
South River police collecting gift cards for family who lost everything in fire
SOUTH RIVER – The South River Police Department is holding a gift card drive for a family who suffered “a devastating house fire.”. Although the family was uninjured during the fire on Aug. 19, the couple, along with their 20-month-old son, lost everything they own, police said through a social media post on Aug. 20.
Spending at the Jersey Shore stifled this summer by inflation, gas prices, sweltering heat
On a recent Friday afternoon on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, a warm breeze was blowing, sunlight bounced off the ocean and the scent of fried foods wafted through the air, but one thing was noticeably different: the crowds were a little light. Beachgoers and visitors had plenty of room to...
Comments / 0