ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, NJ
Sports
City
Rahway, NJ
City
Westfield, NJ
Rahway, NJ
Sports
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

New Jersey deli named among the country’s best

Another day, another accolade for a New Jersey restaurant. This time it’s Hobby’s Deli in Newark; it was named by Tasting Table as one of the top Jewish delis in the country. They didn’t rank the delicatessens, so there’s no way to know if it is considered the...
NEWARK, NJ
Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Golf Course#Johnson University#Rwjuh Rahway#Halfway House#Golf Classics
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Jersey Shore Online

253 Homes, House Of Worship Planned In Jackson

JACKSON – Members of the Township Planning Board will be hearing further testimony on an applicant’s plan to build single-family homes, affordable rental units and a house of worship next month. Further details about plans for the 159-acre parcel is expected to resume during a September 7 meeting...
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

The race for Rice’s Senate seat by the numbers

Newark makes up 40% of the Democratic county committee seats in the 28th legislatve district, which means Mayor Ras Baraka won’t have much say over who succeeds Ronald Rice (D-Newark) when the party chooses a new state senator next month. The power to pick Rice’s successor is mostly in...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy