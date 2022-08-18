Read full article on original website
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. Mori
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
Multiple fences down after drivers speed through turn
CENTERVILLE, Utah – – Families in Centerville said they’ve had cars crash in their yards multiple times after drivers take a turn too quickly without stopping, crashing through their fences. Some drivers are said to take the turn at speeds of 60 mph, posing serious danger. One...
Gephardt Daily
Update: SR-6 reopens after mudslide in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 6 has reopened after a mudslide closed part of the roadway in Utah County. “US 6 near MM 201 westbound is currently blocked due to a mudslide,” says a statement issued by the Utah Highway Patrol. “Eastbound traffic...
kslnewsradio.com
Mudslide closes portion of US-6 near mile marker 201 westbound
SALT LAKE CITY — A mudslide near MM 201 westbound, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area, has closed one lane on US-6 between Spanish Fork and Helper in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol says that eastbound traffic is moving slowly. The Utah Department of Transportation Traffic, UDOT Traffic,...
kjzz.com
Four hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving UTA bus downtown
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving a UTA bus and multiple cars at 300 West and North Temple. Police said one person sustained critical injuries and three others sustained non life-threatening injuries in the collision that closed the intersection. The crash happened...
kslnewsradio.com
No injuries reported after FrontRunner train grazes front bumper of vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — No injuries were reported after an accident involving a FrontRunner train and a vehicle Friday afternoon, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky. Arky says FrontRunner grazed the front bumper of the vehicle. He says a bus bridge was in effect Friday evening between North Temple and Woods Cross until the car could be removed off the track.
Gephardt Daily
Search and rescue crews help injured hiker in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday for a hiker with an ankle injury. The hiker was about 2.5 miles up the Bowman Fork trail in Millcreek. The SLCS Search and Rescue crew...
kslnewsradio.com
Police looking for suspect after he allegedly used a U-Haul to commit theft
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Riverton police are looking for a man they say was using a U-Haul to steal packages off of people’s porches and burglarize vehicles. Police say they received several reports of vehicle burglaries and porch pirates (individuals who steal packages off of other people’s porches) in a Riverton neighborhood since Saturday, Aug. 20. In addition to this, they say they have seen surveillance videos from residents related to the burglaries and theft. The surveillance videos show, according to police, people using a U-Haul to assist them in these crimes.
Gephardt Daily
Park City Fire District crews revive patient with just a spoonful of sugar water
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Fire District crews treated a delicate patient in crisis on Tuesday, helping with strength recovery before a closing the case. “On Tuesday, 8-16-22 Firefighters on B Platoon at Station 31 had an unusual patient needing treatment,” the PCFD...
3-story apartment complex "fully engulfed" in Ogden fire
A 3-story apartment complex under construction was fully engulfed after a fire broke out late Friday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated
LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
Magna house fire destroys family’s kitchen
MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A fire engulfed a home in Magna, Utah on Friday. Unified Fire Authority (UFA) reports that earlier this afternoon, August 19, crews with UFA and the West Valley Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire in Magna. Police say that the homeowners came home to smoke visible through the front […]
Gephardt Daily
Lightning sparked Rockin H Fire burns in mountains above Ogden
CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Rockin H Fire debuted Friday evening thanks to the evening storm as lightning struck a tree high in the mountains above Ogden. The fire was already an acre in size about 9:30 p.m.according to a Facebook post Friday from...
VIDEO: Centerville arson suspect tells police he's the devil as house burns
As the Centerville home he set fire to burned in the background, the suspect charged with arson told police he was the devil.
WWII plane takes off from Willard Bay State Park after mechanical issue
A vintage, World War II airplane is airborne once again following an unplanned layover in northern Utah.
KUTV
Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
kslnewsradio.com
Charges filed against man accused of setting Centerville home on fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah — The Davis County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Ammon Jacob Woodhead, 37, for invading a home and setting it on fire on July 21. The charges include two counts of aggravated attempted homicide, a first-degree felony. Police say that Woodhead walked into the home...
KUTV
Over 100 laser incidents involving aircraft already reported in Salt Lake City for 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Laser incidents involving an aircraft in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to the latest report from the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA reported 9,723 laser incidents in 2021, up from 6,852 in 2020. This is the highest reported number...
gastronomicslc.com
This Salt Lake bar wants to be your new home for the big game
Those with September 8th (the start of football season proper for you non sports ball types) circled in their diary will want to pay close attention to this one. With about six months or so under their belt, Flanker Kitchen in downtown SLC have retooled their menu. The unveiling also accompanies the appointment of new chef Roman Contreras, whose new dishes more finely align with what the business is all about. Plainly put, Flanker wants to be the sports bar of your dreams. Forgot those sticky floors, flickering TVs and abjectly miserable food.
utahrealtygroup.com
3940 S Warbler St W Unit 239, Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Newly remodel mobile home. Huge Master Bedroom, Granite Counter Tops, Double Oven, Built-in range in Island, New Floors, New Carpet, New everything. This mobile home is immaculate. See it before it is Gone! All buyers must be approved by the park to be considered. for Financing if needed please call Denise Lott 801-530-9111 (ITIN Loans are also available)
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Resort introduces paid parking systems
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter, Utah’s largest ski resort will undergo changes making it more expensive for patrons. With over four million annual visitors to Park City, the Mountain Village base will now require parking reservations in the winter. For those who don’t participate in winter sport...
