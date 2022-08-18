Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job
An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies have made trade offers for Kevin Durant
So far, the Kevin Durant trade discussion has focused on a few specific teams. Namely, the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat,
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."
Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
New York Knicks made offer for New York Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks recently made a strong trade offer for Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, The Athletic reported Monday.
Tom Thibodeau’s stance on RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks is shocking
Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. Among his suitors have been Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season, and have been looking into making a move for Mitchell ever since it was announced the Utah Jazz were looking to trade him earlier this offseason.
NBA・
Memphis Grizzlies showing interest in Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant and Ja Morant? The pairing could be a reality if the Memphis Grizzlies are able to turn their
Los Angeles Lakers legend proclaims Stephen Curry is the ‘best player in the world’
Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal believes it doesn’t matter how much teams in the Western Conference improved this summer,
Yardbarker
NBA Exec Believes '29 Teams' Would Trade For Knicks' Derrick Rose
The New York Knicks reportedly want to do their utmost to keep Derrick Rose on board for another year. But one anonymous Eastern Conference executive has hinted that there would be no shortage of bidders if he were to become a bargaining chip. Speaking with Heavy.com, the exec acknowledged that...
NBA・
Former Boston Celtics wing Ricky Davis to reportedly be next head coach of Minnesota North
Another alumnus of the Boston Celtics seems poised to join the ranks of those on the other side of the clipboard, with onetime Boston wing Ricky Davis reportedly expected to be hired as the next head coach for the boys’ basketball team at Minneapolis North, per Chris Long of KSTP-TV Sports.
Dallas Cowboys KaVontae Turpin earned more offensive opportunities
KaVontae Turpin didn’t need those two blazing touchdown returns to secure a spot on the Dallas Cowboys roster. If you’ve been following camp, you knew he was already a virtual lock to make the roster. What the punt return TD and kick return TD did for Turpin, was...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would rather trade RJ Barrett than Quentin Grimes
The New York Knicks may be taking a stance that would make you think Whoopi Goldberg was still their head coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that there is a belief around the NBA that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up swingman RJ Barrett over guard Quentin Grimes in a potential trade.
MLB Power Rankings: Glee for the Braves, American horror story for the Yankees
This week’s MLB Power Rankings include some fans filled with glee while others checking if they’re living through an American horror story. The final full week of August baseball begins today. The MLB Power Rankings might not have had an entire shake up but a couple of the best teams definitely dropped off while some climbed closer to the top.
MLB・
FanSided
