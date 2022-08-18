ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Former Cavaliers star lands interesting new coaching job

An ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star player is officially back in basketball. Chris Long of KSTP-TV in Minnesota reported on Friday that former NBA swingman Ricky Davis is expected to be announced as the new basketball coach at Minneapolis’ North Community High School (more commonly known as Minneapolis North). The school’s longtime head coach, Larry McKenzie, recently retired after 24 years and six state championships.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Tom Thibodeau’s stance on RJ Barrett amid Donovan Mitchell trade talks is shocking

Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. Among his suitors have been Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 season, and have been looking into making a move for Mitchell ever since it was announced the Utah Jazz were looking to trade him earlier this offseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Exec Believes '29 Teams' Would Trade For Knicks' Derrick Rose

The New York Knicks reportedly want to do their utmost to keep Derrick Rose on board for another year. But one anonymous Eastern Conference executive has hinted that there would be no shortage of bidders if he were to become a bargaining chip. Speaking with Heavy.com, the exec acknowledged that...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Network#Announcer
FanSided

MLB Power Rankings: Glee for the Braves, American horror story for the Yankees

This week’s MLB Power Rankings include some fans filled with glee while others checking if they’re living through an American horror story. The final full week of August baseball begins today. The MLB Power Rankings might not have had an entire shake up but a couple of the best teams definitely dropped off while some climbed closer to the top.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy