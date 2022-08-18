Read full article on original website
Shooting in Richmond leaves one dead
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) -- Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.
Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice."I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman...
1 dead in wake of S.F. Mission District shooting that sent 3 to hospital
SAN FRANCISCO -- One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco.At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.The three gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The fourth victim was treated and released at the scene.Police didn't release the name of the deceased by Sunday evening.No arrests have been made.Police ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People may remain anonymous.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
BHS responds to bomb plot arrest
On June 1, the Berkeley Police Department reported arresting a 16-year-old after receiving the tip that he was recruiting other high schoolers to enact a mass shooting and/or bombing at Berkeley High School. The teen turned himself in on May 30, BPD said. He has since pleaded guilty to a...
Three Richmond armed robberies possibly connected
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Three robberies that happened in Richmond Tuesday may have been done by the same subject, the Richmond Police Department said. In all three instances, the suspect pointed a gun at a victim. The first incident happened near the Hilltop Mall. The victim told police that after making a deposit at a […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 15-18
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 15-18,...
thesfnews.com
Man Charged With Murder Explains Intent In Interview
SAN FRANCISCO—A San Francisco man who has been incarcerated for killing his father and stepmother revealed to reporters from KTVU his motives behind the shooting in an interview from his jail cell on Thursday, August 18. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, alleges that his father, Jose Hernandez, 49, was sexually...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Warn of Increase in Strong Arm Rolex Watch Thefts
The Bay Area has seen a series of Rolex watch thefts, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland Police said they have investigated more than 20 such robberies this year and are urging the community to be aware. Most of the cases involve an armed person attempting to forcibly remove...
Man accused of shooting at vehicles in Antioch, prompting school shelter-in-place
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch arrested a man suspected of shooting at several vehicles in a neighborhood Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place at a nearby school.Around 12:45 p.m. officers were called to the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Road on reports of a man with a gun. As police headed to the scene, dispatchers were told that the suspect was shooting at vehicles.Officers were able to arrest the suspect with the help of several eyewitnesses, police said.Students, teachers and staff at nearby Jack London Elementary were told to shelter in place during the investigation and for safety purposes. The shelter-in-place was lifted after it was determined there was no danger to the public.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police said the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old with the last name of Johnson, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on numerous firearm-related offenses.Jail records show a 29-year-old named Felix Johnson was arrested by Antioch Police Thursday afternoon and is being held on $400,000 bail.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Stockton triple shooting known for working at food truck
STOCKTON, Calif. — Close friends of a mankilled in a triple shooting in Stockton on Friday say many in the community knew him because he worked at a popular food truck. Terry Toerurn, 36, loved working at Johnny Wokker food truck, according to its owner. "Being around positivity, I...
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
Four minors detained after gunfire in SF
Four masked minors were detained after allegedly firing guns towards cars and a home, according to a tweet from an San Francisco Police Department officer.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest two alleged Rolex robbers
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two people who were allegedly involved in the recent Rolex watch robberies, police announced Thursday. Oakland police made several search warrants in Oakland and neighboring Bay Area cities early Tuesday morning, police said. : Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza. Two individuals were...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say 3 people shot in Mission District, 1 dies at hospital
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said three people were shot Sunday in the Mission District, and one died of their injuries. At approximately 2:25 a.m. officers responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of shooting. Officers found three victims suffering from apparent gun shot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life threatening injuries when they arrived.
Two men wounded in late-night shooting at Union City restaurant
UNION CITY -- Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said.Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police.The officers found the two men, who were 28 and 29 years old, respectively, at what police described as the crowded restaurant.The men were taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.Police described the shooting as an isolated incident with no additional threats to the public.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Angela Fonseca at AngelaF@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org
NBC Bay Area
Family Responds After Arrests Made in Shooting Death of SJ Safeway Worker
Family members are reacting after police made two arrests in the shooting death of a San Jose Safeway worker. Flowers and candles still can be found along the sidewalk outside the Safeway store on Hamilton Avenue. It’s a tribute to 24-year-old Manuel Huizar, a Safeway employee who was murdered inside the store on June 5.
KTVU FOX 2
San Leandro liquor store feels targeted after recent strong-arm robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A San Leandro store worker said she was robbed twice since May and thinks it's the same suspects. Both robberies were caught on camera at Mel's Liquors on Manor Boulevard. She is worried the thieves might be targeting her and that they will come back. She...
Family identifies Terry Toeurn as man killed in Stockton triple shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a man was killed and two others were hurt in a triple shooting Friday night, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. Around 10:36 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4900 block of Greensboro Way...
Five DUI arrests made in one night by Petaluma PD
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Five DUI arrests were made Friday night during a DUI Saturation Patrol, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Eli Alfaro, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence at 2:58 a.m. after being reported by another motorist for driving his vehicle on four rims. The witness reported they saw Alfaro swerving […]
crimevoice.com
Pair arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — On Saturday night, August 13, a clerk at a food and liquor store called to report that two men had just robbed the store at gunpoint. Their getaway car was a Honda Accord. Officers arrived and began looking for any available evidence, as well as collecting statements...
