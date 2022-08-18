ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch arrested a man suspected of shooting at several vehicles in a neighborhood Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place at a nearby school.Around 12:45 p.m. officers were called to the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Road on reports of a man with a gun. As police headed to the scene, dispatchers were told that the suspect was shooting at vehicles.Officers were able to arrest the suspect with the help of several eyewitnesses, police said.Students, teachers and staff at nearby Jack London Elementary were told to shelter in place during the investigation and for safety purposes. The shelter-in-place was lifted after it was determined there was no danger to the public.No injuries were reported in the shooting.Police said the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old with the last name of Johnson, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on numerous firearm-related offenses.Jail records show a 29-year-old named Felix Johnson was arrested by Antioch Police Thursday afternoon and is being held on $400,000 bail.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO