Gilbert, AZ

streetfoodblog.com

Joe’s Diner Serves Among the Greatest Pancakes in Phoenix

Welcome to Greatest Bites, a collection the place we have fun not an entire restaurant or menu, however one particular and superb dish. These bites have one thing to say and we’re listening. Preserve studying for dishes which are critically definitely worth the trek throughout metro Phoenix to search out. Dig in!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Queen Creek shopping center to house Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby and more

PHOENIX — Queen Creek Crossing will move forward with phase two of its development, adding Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, as well as restaurants and shops. The 145,000-square-foot space built by Vestar, will be on Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads. When all phases are finished, it will total 400,000-square-feet and include a Costco.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
santansun.com

Press Coffee changes locations in southern Chandler

Alex Mason is one of the three owners of Press Coffee, which is a bit of a journey for someone who grew up hating coffee. “When I thought about coffee, I thought about what my parents would make every morning at home – which was not very well made for coffee,” Mason said.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

A new way to experience Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ever wanted to compete on a game show? Now is your chance. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is going on tour and providing guests with an interactive theatrical game-show-like experience. Guests can audition to go onstage and feel like they are part of the televised game show....
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Food & Drink

“It’s food that you will love and feel good about,” Chef Louis Jocson said. White Castle to open second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new location will add 60 jobs and is coming to Tempe sometime in 2023. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thepoloparty.com

Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5

Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town

A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona

Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens

Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of running a fake golf charity scam in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges for running a golf charity scam, Scottsdale police announced on Sunday. Investigators said 57-year-old Robert Francis Alexander was collecting money from May through July on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament at Silverleaf Country Club. But the tournament didn’t exist and the Wounded Warrior Project, a legitimate nonprofit for veterans and active duty service members, didn’t know Alexander. He was also apparently collecting money to buy golf balls to be sold in and around Scottsdale, police said.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

