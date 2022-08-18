Read full article on original website
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
streetfoodblog.com
Joe’s Diner Serves Among the Greatest Pancakes in Phoenix
Welcome to Greatest Bites, a collection the place we have fun not an entire restaurant or menu, however one particular and superb dish. These bites have one thing to say and we’re listening. Preserve studying for dishes which are critically definitely worth the trek throughout metro Phoenix to search out. Dig in!
KTAR.com
Queen Creek shopping center to house Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby and more
PHOENIX — Queen Creek Crossing will move forward with phase two of its development, adding Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, as well as restaurants and shops. The 145,000-square-foot space built by Vestar, will be on Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads. When all phases are finished, it will total 400,000-square-feet and include a Costco.
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace to add 5 new tenants this fall
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace is opening its doors to five new tenants this fall, offering food, coffee, shopping and more. Nordstrom Rack, Dakota London, Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Cartel Roasting Co. and Spitz Mediterranean will be the five new tenants that total the over 50,000 square feet and 98%-leased shopping center, according to a release.
santansun.com
Press Coffee changes locations in southern Chandler
Alex Mason is one of the three owners of Press Coffee, which is a bit of a journey for someone who grew up hating coffee. “When I thought about coffee, I thought about what my parents would make every morning at home – which was not very well made for coffee,” Mason said.
kjzz.org
Salad and Go founders embrace New England roots with Angie's Lobster drive-thru restaurant
Phoenix is a long way from the Northeast, but one New Englander is looking to bring a bit of that region to the desert. And he’s taking a unique approach to making it happen. Tony Christofellis and his wife started the Salad and Go drive-thru chain, and now, they’re...
AZFamily
A new way to experience Wheel of Fortune is coming to Maricopa
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ever wanted to compete on a game show? Now is your chance. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is going on tour and providing guests with an interactive theatrical game-show-like experience. Guests can audition to go onstage and feel like they are part of the televised game show....
AZFamily
Food & Drink
“It’s food that you will love and feel good about,” Chef Louis Jocson said. White Castle to open second Arizona location, this time in Tempe. The new location will add 60 jobs and is coming to Tempe sometime in 2023. Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
Breaking Update: 50 Shades of Rosé is Here to Stay
If you haven’t had the chance to check it out yet, then you’re missing out.
ABC 15 News
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
New Dutch Bros location to open in north Phoenix
A new Dutch Bros Coffee location will open in north Phoenix this coming week. The chain's newest coffee shop is set to open near 7th Avenue and Bell Road on Tuesday.
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
thepoloparty.com
Arizona’s Most Beautiful Outdoor Event Returns To Scottsdale November 5
Mark your calendars. This year’s event, our 11th Anniversary, promises to be a polo experience like never before!. The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale on November 5th for an extraordinary Arizona day filled with many new elements as well as four action-packed polo matches, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction, an expanded Charro Lodge and performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, and some 100 beautiful cars all set at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Everywhere you look beauty and luxury will be your companions!
fabulousarizona.com
The Uncommon Opens in Chandler
The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
fox10phoenix.com
Love Them All Rescue: Scottsdale shelter trains dogs to prep them for adoption
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale rescue is thinking outside the box to ensure the dogs in their care are adopted. Love Them All Rescue has hired a trainer to help the pups and people feel more comfortable in their new situation. Christine Conroy is the president and founder of Love...
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
nomadlawyer.org
Phoenix: 7 Best Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona
Tourist attractions- Places To Visit In Phoenix, Arizona. There are many things to do in Phoenix, Arizona. You can visit the Musical Instrument Museum to see more than 15,000 instruments, exhibits, and artifacts. You’ll also be able to hear some of the instruments while you’re there, thanks to high-tech display cases.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens
Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
AZFamily
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
Here's Where To Get The Best Fajita In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the city's highest-rated fajitas.
AZFamily
Man accused of running a fake golf charity scam in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing charges for running a golf charity scam, Scottsdale police announced on Sunday. Investigators said 57-year-old Robert Francis Alexander was collecting money from May through July on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament at Silverleaf Country Club. But the tournament didn’t exist and the Wounded Warrior Project, a legitimate nonprofit for veterans and active duty service members, didn’t know Alexander. He was also apparently collecting money to buy golf balls to be sold in and around Scottsdale, police said.
