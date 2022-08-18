Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
Trauma Therapy Is in the Spotlight; Psychologists Explain What It Is — and Who It's For
While you might be familiar with talk therapy, otherwise known as cognitive behavioral therapy, there is another form of therapy that's focused on healing from past wounds caused by trauma. Pete Davidson was actually just in the spotlight for his experience with trauma therapy, per People, bringing renewed attention to a lesser-understood method of healing.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Want Out of a Relationship? Here’s What Therapists Say To Do Instead of Ghosting
Whether it’s been three weeks or three months, getting ghosted by someone you’re dating is never fun. Yet we can all agree that ghosting is one of the rudest dating habits, it’s one of the most common. In fact, one 2019 survey revealed that 30 percent of folks had ghosted someone, while another 2020 study found that 85 percent of respondents have been on the receiving end of ghosting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS・
15 Traits of the Heyoka Empath and Why They're Said to Be the Most Powerful
Empathic skills are usually viewed as either a blessing or a curse, depending on one’s perspective. Being able to intuit and feel the emotions of others can be taxing, but it also has great potential to improve our relationships, heal others, and even help us walk through the world with wisdom.
powerofpositivity.com
11 Red Flags of Functional Depression
Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal With Negative Emotions
Negative emotions, while unpleasant, can also have productive functions. Fear motivates us to engage in either fight or flight in response to a threat or predator. Negative emotions like jealousy, for example, are thought to motivate us to restore important social bonds in the face of threats. Embarrassment may motivate others to forgive us if we have done something wrong. And negative emotions like sadness motivate sympathy and lead others to help us more (Keltner & Kring, 1998).
Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
powerofpositivity.com
Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”
Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
Psych Centra
How to Nourish Different Types of Intimacy in Your Relationship
To strengthen your relationships you may want to work on four types of intimacy: physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual closeness. Intimacy, in general, refers to the level of proximity between two people. It requires vulnerability, openness, and trust. Getting intimate with someone else on one level doesn’t necessarily guarantee intimacy...
Opinion: Going No Contact Isn't An Option? Use Specific Tactics to Disarm Toxic Manipulators
Most of the advice you hear when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
Opinion: Psychological Abusers Want Victims to Believe They've Met Their "Soulmate"
If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a psychological abuser.
Resilience is tough when it feels like your difficulties will never end. Here's how to cope
It's tough to be resilient when there is no definite end to your difficulties such as living through a pandemic. Experts share skills to strengthen your resilience and live a fulfilling life.
CNBC
A psychotherapist shares the 5 mental strengths you need to be successful at anything: 'Most people aren't there yet'
When we want to become more physically fit, we work our bodies, sometimes concentrating on specific muscles, such as our biceps or quads. We can do the same with our mental fitness. In my 25-plus years of research as a psychologist, I've found that there are five main mental muscles...
psychologytoday.com
How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions
We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't
Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
Viral TikTok explains why more and more parents are saying no to sleepovers
In a viral TikTok that’s now been viewed 1.1 million times, dad of six and double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist Dr. Larry Mitnaul (@doctormitnaul) lists the five things he’d never do with his own kids—and number 5 is letting them have sleepovers. In a follow-up video,...
5. People don't change
"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...
Comments / 1