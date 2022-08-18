ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions

Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Want Out of a Relationship? Here’s What Therapists Say To Do Instead of Ghosting

Whether it’s been three weeks or three months, getting ghosted by someone you’re dating is never fun. Yet we can all agree that ghosting is one of the rudest dating habits, it’s one of the most common. In fact, one 2019 survey revealed that 30 percent of folks had ghosted someone, while another 2020 study found that 85 percent of respondents have been on the receiving end of ghosting.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
Psych Centra

54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood

If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
KIDS
powerofpositivity.com

11 Red Flags of Functional Depression

Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Deal With Negative Emotions

Negative emotions, while unpleasant, can also have productive functions. Fear motivates us to engage in either fight or flight in response to a threat or predator. Negative emotions like jealousy, for example, are thought to motivate us to restore important social bonds in the face of threats. Embarrassment may motivate others to forgive us if we have done something wrong. And negative emotions like sadness motivate sympathy and lead others to help us more (Keltner & Kring, 1998).
MENTAL HEALTH
StaceyNHerrera

Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
powerofpositivity.com

Here’s Why Most Empaths Struggle with “Belonging”

Do people often come running for you when they need someone to talk to? Perhaps they are attracted to the inner light of your empathetic spirit. It’s a gift that you may still be trying to understand. However, as much as others rely on you, perhaps you lack a sense of belonging. That’s a common trait of empaths.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Nourish Different Types of Intimacy in Your Relationship

To strengthen your relationships you may want to work on four types of intimacy: physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual closeness. Intimacy, in general, refers to the level of proximity between two people. It requires vulnerability, openness, and trust. Getting intimate with someone else on one level doesn’t necessarily guarantee intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions

We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't

Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

5. People don't change

"Didnt know that other adults have the emotional intelligence of teenagers and its almost impossible to deal with logically," — Super-Progress-6386. "Handling the decline and death of your parents," - Agave666. "Not having a lot of free-time or time by myself," — detective_kiara. "Not having a pre-defined goal...

