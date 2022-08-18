ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

By Tori Latham
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVDCS_0hMhW18X00

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well.

Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post . In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules.

“We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main in Southampton, told the Post . “People need to do something, to go out for dinner, to listen to music, to dance or this becomes a ghost town.”

Capacity rules at restaurants were relaxed during the pandemic, and many spots erected tents or outdoor-seating setups to accommodate more diners. But now towns are reverting to pre-pandemic standards. And while restaurants can apply to make their outdoor-dining options permanent, some didn’t do so until after the start of the summer season, said Ryan Murphy, the Southampton public safety and emergency management administrator.

“We are aware of restaurants that expanded their footprint beyond what it should be and received summonses and violations, and the fines can escalate if they aren’t paid,” Murphy told the New York Post .

The Hamptons showdown is just the latest in a string of spats between restaurants and local officials or city residents. Back in New York City , the battles have gone all the way to court, with some groups suing to stop the proliferation of outdoor dining, saying that it ruins neighborhoods’ quality of life.

If outdoor dining meets its end in the Hamptons, though, some restaurateurs are ready to relocate. Tony Pytleski, the owner of TT’s Montauk, said he was considering leaving the town for a more “business friendly” location.

Local officials, however, reiterated that they want businesses to succeed—as long as that success is occurring indoors, rather than on the Hamptons’ beachside streets.

Comments / 13

Elle Del Valle
3d ago

So restaurants in NYC & Hamptons are facing inspection & fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. Does this mean we're in post-pandemic? Did I miss the memo?

Reply(4)
4
Noel Padilla
3d ago

If you give an inch, the businesses will take a foot. Just follow the law & apply for the permit already! Like all investments, nothing is free. Pay taxes, & your community will reap the rewards.

Reply
2
Bella
3d ago

JUST keep it legal …..is a NICE to choice….but keep it in your property DO NOT take over the front of other stores …

Reply
2
 

Robb Report

Forget the Hamptons: These Luxe Getaways Have New Yorkers Heading Upstate

Can the Catskills finally claim some cachet? A host of new openings suggests that the quiet, sylvan areas north of Manhattan are on the upswing. Take the much-delayed 11-room Chatwal Lodge, which at long last debuted earlier this summer as an all-inclusive camp with a design that nods to the classic Adirondack estates of the Gilded Age. Room rates at the Sullivan County resort, starting at $1,200 per couple, include meals and outdoor activities—such as boating, canoeing and paddleboarding—around the 100-acre site. This hotel will soon be joined by the first New York state location from Auberge Resorts Collection, Wildflower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Top chef François Payard and Southold restaurateur open Southold Social

James Beard awarded chef François Payard and local restaurateur Adam Lovett are making a splash on Long Island’s East End with their brand-new Southold Social. The two opened at 56125 Main Road in Southold this past June as a celebration of local farming, fishing and wine-making. Payard, a...
SOUTHOLD, NY
Gothamist

'Slap in the face': Indigenous Long Islanders say they are being priced out of their ancestral beach

Coopers Beach, in Southampton, is the site of a debate over access and beach rights between the town and the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Citizens of the Shinnecock Indian Nation say they are being denied their rightful access to Coopers Beach, accusing the local government of gatekeeping a pristine shoreline that the coastal tribe has navigated for thousands of years. [ more › ]
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
GlobeTrooper.com

5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northforker.com

New Italian restaurant, Pulcinella, opens at Wading River golf course

The dining room at Pulcinella’s on the Green in Wading River. (Credit: Tara Smith) A well-loved Italian restaurant has migrated east from Massapequa. Pulcinella Neapolitan Restaurant recently opened a second location, Pulcinella on the Green, at The Rock Golf Club in Wading River. The restaurant is the brainchild of...
WADING RIVER, NY
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

Long Island Festival season is HERE

The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
BRENTWOOD, NY
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
northforker.com

Day-long music festival coming to Peconic riverfront in Riverhead

Peconic County Brewing is organizing the music festival in Grangebel Park. (Credit: David Benthal) Get ready to get your groove on. Plans are underway to bring a 10-hour music festival to life on the Peconic riverfront in Riverhead next month. The PCB Beer & Music Fest is set for Saturday,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Robb Report

You Will Soon Be Able Fly From NYC to DC on a Seaplane—in Under Two Hours

Traveling along the East Coast just got a little easier. If you are looking for an alternative route to get from New York to Washington DC in under two hours—Tailwind Charters has a solution for you. Earlier this week, seaplane operator Tailwind Air unveiled their new route from Midtown’s Skyport Marina to Washington DC’s College Park. The total flight time is approximately 80 to 90 minutes—shorter than taking Amtrak and less hassle than making your way through a crowded airport. Passengers would need to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of their departure and be on their way. The operator’s fleet consists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Golf Digest

What I learned playing golf as a single in New York City this summer

Playing public golf in New York City can be a moving target. Securing a tee time can be harder than ever—not to mention navigating to your course of choice—and yes, you’ll definitely meet some characters. Being a single golfer trying to play golf by myself this summer has given me some stories worth telling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Westhampton Waterfront Estate Available for $22,000,000

Introducing The Point, an exquisite waterfront estate situated on 2 acres with 380 feet +/- of frontage on Moriches Bay, a private dock and separate carriage house. Located on one of the most premier waterfront sites in the Hamptons, this brilliantly designed and executed custom home by architect Craig Arm and appointed by interior designer, Bunny Williams, features an 8 bedroom, 9.55 bath main house and 2 bed, 2 bath carriage house with the finest materials and details throughout.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
