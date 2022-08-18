ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FBI arrests man in Ocala in connection with 2018 beating death of mobster Whitey Bulger

By Jonathan Tully, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHNI2_0hMhVdMZ00

A man was arrested in Ocala in connection with the beating death of organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in 2018 in a West Virginia federal prison, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested by special agents from FBI Jacksonville, along with two other men. Paul DeCologero, 48, and Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, were also arrested Thursday. All three men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger died at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, 2018, at the age of 89.

Local crime news: Another trial, another conviction and life prison term for death of homeless Ocala man

Ocala shooting: He didn't pull the trigger. But Ocala man guilty of third-degree murder in 2018 killing

According to the FBI, Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head several times, causing his death. Both are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Geas also faces a charge of murder by a federal inmate while serving a life sentence.

McKinnon also faces another charge of making false statements to a federal agent. He was on federal supervised release at the time of his arrest, according to prosecutors.

FBI Jacksonville acknowledged the U.S. Marshals, Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office for assisting in the arrest.

Geas is still incarcerated at Hazelton. DeCologero is not at Hazelton but is still within the federal prison system.

Geas and DeCologero were identified as suspects shortly after Bulger’s death, according to law enforcement officials at the time, but they were not charged as the investigation dragged on for years. They were placed in solitary confinement throughout the probe, family members told The Boston Globe.

Bulger’s family had previously filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 unnamed employees of the prison system, alleging they failed to protect him. Bulger was the third inmate killed in six months at USP Hazelton, where workers and advocates had long been warning about dangerous conditions.

Who was Whitey Bulger?

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and ’80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang’s main rival in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI. He later became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives.

A prison workers’ union official told The Associated Press in 2018 that sending Bulger to the troubled federal penitentiary that housed other New England gangsters was like giving him a “death sentence.”

A federal law enforcement official told The Associated Press after Bulger’s death that disciplinary issues prompted Bulger’s transfer to USP Hazelton. The official insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to release details. In February 2018, Bulger threatened an assistant supervisor at the prison in Florida, telling her “your day of reckoning is coming.”

Bulger fled Boston in late 1994 after his FBI handler, John Connolly Jr., warned him he was about to be indicted. With a $2 million reward on his head, Bulger became one of the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” criminals.

After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living in a rent-controlled apartment near the beach with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

The Associated Press assisted in this report.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: FBI arrests man in Ocala in connection with 2018 beating death of mobster Whitey Bulger

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens

A resident of The Villages with a long criminal history is heading to prison after repeatedly trying to obtain pills at Walgreens and other pharmacies. Justin Childs, 30, who had lived for several of the past years on Sellers Court in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, has been sentenced to four years in prison. In the sentencing hearing last week in Sumter County Court, Childs was given credit for 391 days already served in the Sumter Court Detention Center, where he has been lodged since July 23, 2021.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

OPD arrests man connected to federal prison murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers held arrest one of three men connected to a federal prison murder case in West Virginia. Sean McKinnon, 36, was booked in the Marion County Jail on Thursday. Federal prosecutors say Fotios Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, are accused of...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala mayor helps recover gun from shooting scene

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the night of August 13th, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn was on a ride-along when reports of gunfire came in. When they arrived at the scene, several vehicles were leaving the area at high speeds. Officers performed a traffic stop on one of the suspected vehicles,...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Crazy Police Chase In Florida Ends With K-9 Capturing Suspect [Video]

Ocala Police Department released some crazy dash camera footage, showing a man driving a stolen car recklessly, through neighborhoods and through fences before finally being stopped and caught by a K-9 officer. According to a Facebook post from the Ocala Police Department, a man left his car unlocked with the keys in it. He saw other man who was later identified as Dale Shrewsbury, get into the car and take off.
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Ocala Man Charged With Killing World Renowned Gangster

Whitey Bulger is a world renowned gangster hailing from Boston. Johnny Depp played him in the movie Black Mass a few years back. Bulger was serving life in prison for committing 11 murders & other crimes. Back in 2018, Whitey was found dead in a West Virginia federal prison as he was being transferred there earlier that day.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Judge orders letter of apology after gay slur hurled during attack at Margarita Republic

A judge has ordered that a letter of apology be written after a gay slur was hurled during an attack at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Noah Michael Danley, 30, of Spruce Creek South, this past week in Lake County Court pleaded no contest to charges of battery and trespassing. He was ordered to write a letter of apology to the man he attacked, complete 12 hours of anger management training and perform 50 hours of community service. The Michigan native was also placed on probation for one year and ordered to stay out of Margarita Republic.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for male suspect who allegedly pointed gun at teenager, stole vehicle

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a male suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a teenager and stole a vehicle in Ocala. According to a social media post from MCSO, on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on SE Maricamp Road to get some food.
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitey Bulger
cw34.com

WATCH: Driver smashes through fence in run from police in Florida

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver turned a fence into splinters during a police chase in central Florida. It's all caught on camera in Marion County. On Aug. 11, around 9:20 a.m., Ocala Police chased man at the wheel of a Mazda, reported stolen from a home about an hour earlier.
villages-news.com

Pickup truck driver loses license after DUI arrest at Villages High School

A man who had been driving a pickup truck when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge at The Villages High School will lose his license. Kevin Nathaniel Fremmer, 35, of Fruitland Park, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Organized Crime#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Ocala Police Department
villages-news.com

Snowbird who drove golf cart down 466A wants DUI breath test tossed out

A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A wants a breath test tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, was apparently lost when she was spotted at the wheel of the black Club Car shortly before 11 p.m. May 7 traveling eastbound on County Road 466A near Killingsworth Way, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Beardsley told the deputy that she and a friend, who was riding in the golf cart with her, were visiting for the weekend from Wisconsin. They said they left Brownwood Paddock Square and were trying to find their way back to the Oleander Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. The GPS on their phones had instructed them to take County Road 466A, but the GPS was apparently not informed they were traveling in a non-Street Legal golf cart.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

DUI suspect with two pistols in Ford Mustang arrested after crash on I-75 in Sumter County

A drunk driving suspect with two pistols in his Ford Mustang was arrested after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was called at 3 p.m. Thursday to investigate a crash involving the red Ford Mustang and a black Peterbilt semi with North Carolina plates on I-75 at Mile Marker 326. Charles Michael Benitez, 28, of Cape Coral, was still seated in the driver’s seat of the Mustang when the first trooper arrived on the scene. Benitez’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler Beach Police Department Announces Capture of Suspects

Flagler Beach, FL – On May 23rd of this year, the Flagler Beach Police Department responded to 414 Beach Village Drive, Publix Super Market, in reference to the theft of a wallet. The victims credit cards were later used in Palm Coast and criminal intelligence with regards to the suspects was shared with numerous Law Enforcement agencies throughout the northeast and central parts of our State.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy