Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel
Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area
Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
Bennie Berry
Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
Paris Junior College Holding Saturday Registration, Open House Events
PJC holding Saturday registration, Open House events. To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library). The college will also hold special...
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
Commissioners Court Approves OGM Lease, Election Equipment Upgrades, Printer Donation
Hopkins County Commissioners Court approved a 1.2-acre oil, gas and mineral lease; funding for election equipment upgrades, a donation, printer donation, copier lease agreement, services agreement during a special court session. OGM Lease. Precinct 3 Commissioner Wade Bartley reported only one bidder was present on the square the week before...
North Hopkins ISD Invites Community To Attend Rachel’s Challenge Event
“We will have a guest speaker from Rachel’s Challenge here to provide an uplifting and positive message based upon the premise of Rachel’s Challenge. This is open to all members of the North Hopkins ISD community,” notes North Hopkins ISD Superintendent Brian Lowe. Rachel’s Challenge continues the...
Jesse Mark Allbritton
Jesse Mark Allbritton, age 62, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Jesse was born on September 20, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Will Homer (W. H.) Allbritton and wife, Edna Gertrude Lamb Allbritton. Jesse grew up in Wills Point, attending high school there, where he met his future wife, Toni Lynn Butler, and they were together until she passed away in 2015. After their marriage, Jesse and Toni relocated to the Arbala community of Hopkins County, where they built their home and welcomed their son, Ty Stephen Allbritton, on March 25, 1983.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Minor Changes To SSISD Policy Should Make Qualifying For Extended Leave A Little Easier
Minor changes to two local policies should make qualifying for extended leave a little easier, should employees have cause to need it, Sulphur Springs ISD administrators told trustees when presenting the recommended changes for approval this week. SSISD Assistant Superintendent Lisa Robinson noted Aug. 15, 2022, that DMA and DEC...
Candidate Filing For Local Nov. 8, 2022, Elections Ends Monday
Candidate filing for local elections to be held this fall ends Monday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2022. Filings include those for local political subdivisions such as city and school boards, as well as declaration of write-in candidacy for general, state and county offices. Aug. 22, 2022, is also the last day to order general elections and any special elections on a measure, according to Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
Cumby Man Accused Of Shooting Toward A Sulphur Springs Residence
A 44-year-old Cumby man was accused of shooting toward a residence Tuesday evening. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta and Sgt. Chad Norris responded at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street. The suspect was reported to have been in a red Toyota.
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center
An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice for all customers north of I-20 and in Owentown. The public water system suffered a “catastrophic water main break” at 2:30 a.m. according to the boil notice. All water service has been...
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
Paris District Road Report for Aug. 22, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 22, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022
The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
