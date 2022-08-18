ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel

Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
COMO, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Has Lowest July 2022 Unemployment Rate In Workforce Area

Hopkins County’s 3.3% July 2022 unemployment rate was the lowest in the Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area, with Franklin County in second at 3.4%, followed by Delta County’s 4.2%. These were the only three counties among the nine in NETWDA that were below the state July 2022 unemployment average of 4.3% and Texas’ seasonally adjusted average of 4%, but only the Hopkins and Franklin counties were below the US July 2022 unemployment average of 3.8% and US seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5, according to Texas Labor Market Index/Texas Workforce Development reports released Aug. 19, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Bennie Berry

Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Tyler Loop

Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait

Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Jesse Mark Allbritton

Jesse Mark Allbritton, age 62, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Jesse was born on September 20, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Will Homer (W. H.) Allbritton and wife, Edna Gertrude Lamb Allbritton. Jesse grew up in Wills Point, attending high school there, where he met his future wife, Toni Lynn Butler, and they were together until she passed away in 2015. After their marriage, Jesse and Toni relocated to the Arbala community of Hopkins County, where they built their home and welcomed their son, Ty Stephen Allbritton, on March 25, 1983.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
ALBA, TX
KSST Radio

Candidate Filing For Local Nov. 8, 2022, Elections Ends Monday

Candidate filing for local elections to be held this fall ends Monday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2022. Filings include those for local political subdivisions such as city and school boards, as well as declaration of write-in candidacy for general, state and county offices. Aug. 22, 2022, is also the last day to order general elections and any special elections on a measure, according to Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
CUMBY, TX
KSST Radio

Lonnie Ford Jr.

Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Interim Director Appointed For Senior Citizens Center

An interim director has been appointed for the Senior Citizens Center, following Karon Weatherman’s resignation as program and marketing director on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Kathie Steele will be overseeing operations at the facility until a permanent director is hired, City Manager Marc Maxwell said Tuesday morning. Steele is...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for Aug. 22, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 22, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022

The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

