TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
