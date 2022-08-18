ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
Illinois State Police officer hospitalized after accident with DUI driver

KANKAKEE COUNTY (WIFR) - Illinois State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning just after 2:30 on US Route 45 involving an ISP Trooper. A Trooper from District 21 was stopped at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County with their emergency lights on at the location of another accident. A driver in a green Chevy Trail Blazer going south on US-45 didn’t yield to the stopped police car and hit the back of the Trooper’s car.
Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live. Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
