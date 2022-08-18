Read full article on original website
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
Illinois State Police officer hospitalized after accident with DUI driver
KANKAKEE COUNTY (WIFR) - Illinois State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning just after 2:30 on US Route 45 involving an ISP Trooper. A Trooper from District 21 was stopped at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County with their emergency lights on at the location of another accident. A driver in a green Chevy Trail Blazer going south on US-45 didn’t yield to the stopped police car and hit the back of the Trooper’s car.
Less Illinois counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread, IDPH still cautious
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday 42 counties are now listed at the high community level for COVID-19 and 39 counties are rated at the medium community level. There were 48 counties labeled for medium-level spread last week. The Illinois Department of Public Health...
Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live. Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - A pet owner in Arkansas has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with two faces. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘Honey, it has two heads!’ And I went, ‘No way!’”
