20 states and DC weigh in on Texas abortion lawsuit filed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty states, including California and New York, weighed in on a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against a Biden Administration guidance regarding abortion.

The lawsuit was filed in the Lubbock Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The lawsuit came after guidance by the Department of Health and Human Services in July said physicians must provide abortions to patients experiencing certain emergency conditions if the abortion will help stabilize the patient.

The guidance said state law would be preempted if it prohibits abortion “and does not include an exception for the life and health of the pregnant person.”

The lawsuit seeks for the court to strike down the guidance and declare it unlawful.

Two amici curiae briefs were filed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Amici curiae, or “friends of the court,” are individuals or groups that are not a party in a lawsuit but that are permitted to assist by offering information.

The first brief, filed by 20 states and Washington DC, argued that the guidance was necessary to protect the lives of pregnant people in states such as Texas. The brief also said failure to follow the guidance would put a strain on the health care systems of neighboring states, including New Mexico and Colorado.

A second brief, filed by medical societies, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians, argued if the guidance was struck down, it would place the lives of pregnant women at risk.

The second brief also said it would particularly harm women who live in in rural areas, women of color and low-income women.

