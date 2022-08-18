Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LOOK: Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Reels in Nasty Underwear While Fishing in Detroit
With six years of NFL experience under his belt, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has seen plenty of nasty catches on the field. Those all pale in comparison to the one he reeled in while on a fishing excursion in Michigan. Goff’s “catch” also put the dictionary’s definition of “nasty,”...
Detroit Lions defeat Indianapolis Colts in preseason, 27-26: Game thread replay
Looking for Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts information and updates? This is the right place. Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and several projected starters are slated to sit after the teams held joint practices the days prior. In their preseason opener, the Lions lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Falcons. ...
Cristobal names Miami standouts, including names not discussed in awhile. Offense lagging
After not specifying players in his post-scrimmage videos the past two weekends, University of Miami coach Mario Cristobal on Monday gave a more substantial taste of who has impressed him in fall camp.
2024 WR Donovan Hamilton opens the season with a big game
Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern went on the road and defeated Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central 12-7 on Friday night, with 2024 receiver Donovan Hamilton emerging as a prospect to know in the process. Down 7-0 in the third quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hamilton got behind the Lawrence Central defense and hauled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions QB Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery
B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will have surgery on his right foot to repair a Lisfranc sprain. Rourke sustained the
Halftime Observations: Secondary Struggles, Run Game Shines
Here are several observations from the first half of the Detroit Lions preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts.
Longtime Detroit Tigers utilityman John Wockenfuss dies at 73
John Wockenfuss, the Detroit Tigers player who could field just about any position and had a batting stance like nobody else, died Friday. He was 73. Wockenfuss, heralded as one of Delaware's most accomplished athletes of all time, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Tigers and worked his way up from little-used backup catcher...
Comments / 0