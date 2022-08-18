ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools

Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
NBC San Diego

San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees

Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
spectrumnews1.com

Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
sandiegocountynews.com

How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat

August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
delmartimes.net

New child welfare rules aim to keep siblings together, help foster parents

New child welfare practices have updated protections for children, families and staff and have allowed more than three-quarters of foster children to be placed with their siblings, according to a report to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors this week. The report described how the San Diego County child...
San Diego Channel

CBP seizes $12M worth of cocaine and fetanyl at Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $12 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl hidden in a shipment of heavy machinery gears at an Otay Mesa commercial facility. In a press release, CBP says a truck driver applied for entry into the U.S....
eastcountymagazine.org

HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER

Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
NBC San Diego

Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots

An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
inewsource

inewsource

inewsource is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to improving lives in the San Diego region and beyond through impactful, data-based investigative and accountability journalism.

