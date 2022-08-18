Read full article on original website
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
San Diego Area COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 10 to 311 in Latest Report
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 10 to 311, according to state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 36 and the number of available hospital beds increased by five to 265. San Diego County...
FDA warns of false negatives with at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA last week issued an advisory for people to help reduce the risk of a false negative with at-home testing.
NBC San Diego
Carbon Dioxide Shortage Forces Closure of Four City Pools
Four municipal pools in the city of San Diego will be temporarily closed beginning Monday as a result of a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide, the county said Saturday. The shortage is due in large part to supply chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego County spokesman Jose Ysea said.
Governor Newsom announces $4.7B to address youth mental health
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced nearly $5 billion for youth mental health as kids head back to school and youth nationwide are reporting more symptoms of depression and anxiety.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Businesses Continue to Struggle to Hire Employees
Despite fears of a recession, the war to retain employees still rages on across the U.S. One industry that is especially struggling to stay staffed is the restaurant business. “My chef has had to work double time,” said Tony Loiacono, owner of Parkhouse Eatery in University Heights. “A lot of my front of the house staff has had to work in the kitchen too, which pulls them away from the front of the house, and then my front of the house has had to cover those shifts.”
spectrumnews1.com
Southern California to receive millions in federal funds to combat drought
IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the allocation of nearly $310 million in federal funding Thursday to combat drought across the western United States. Haaland toured the Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project in Irvine on Thursday as part of a two-day California trip that also...
sandiegocountynews.com
How can seniors stay cool this summer? Five tips to help beat the heat
August is Summer Sun Safety Month—and we’re talking about more than just sunscreen (though it’s important!). The San Diego region is known for its temperate climate, but to locals who have long since acclimated to the weather here, the summer heat can still be brutal. This is...
San Diego County offers program where people can dispose unwanted batteries
Here in California, batteries are considered hazardous waste and have to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.
San Diego airport security issue began when a man reached around a barrier
A passenger at San Diego International Airport prompted an evacuation of Terminal 2 by reaching around a plexiglass barrier to retrieve a bag that had been flagged for additional inspection.
People who experienced homelessness participate in America's Finest City Half-Marathon
SAN DIEGO — The annual America’s Finest City Half-Marathon and 5K kicked off early Sunday morning starting in Point Loma and ending in Balboa Park. Alondra Padilla participated in the race and is a San Diego mother of two children. She said she was in a domestic violence situation that left her with nowhere to turn.
delmartimes.net
New child welfare rules aim to keep siblings together, help foster parents
New child welfare practices have updated protections for children, families and staff and have allowed more than three-quarters of foster children to be placed with their siblings, according to a report to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors this week. The report described how the San Diego County child...
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
San Diego Channel
CBP seizes $12M worth of cocaine and fetanyl at Otay Mesa
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $12 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl hidden in a shipment of heavy machinery gears at an Otay Mesa commercial facility. In a press release, CBP says a truck driver applied for entry into the U.S....
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS ATTEND DISTRICT 79'S 10TH ANNUAL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY AND FREE VACCINATION CLINIC HOSTED BY ASSEMBLYMEMBER DR. AKILAH WEBER
Over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to students on Saturday. Additionally, there were vendor booths with more giveaways, resource tables with of information for families and the CHP held a bicycle helmet giveaway!. Sponsors included: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 569 & National Electrical Contractors Association...
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
What’s bugging you? Flies on the rise across the county
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Noticing a lot of flies, cockroaches and ants lately?. Experts say you’re right. There are more pests out there than usual right now and they may be here for a few more weeks. “When it gets warm and humid like this, it really...
Drier Air Forecast in County Ahead of Another Monsoon Flow Starting Wednesday
The San Diego region can expect drier conditions Monday before monsoonal activity builds later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. “Drier and more stable conditions will prevail today with a few thunderstorms returning to the mountains for Tuesday afternoon,” the weather service said. “A greater influx...
NBC San Diego
Federal Jury Convicts San Diego Man for Role In Jan. 6 Riots
An El Cajon man was convicted by a federal jury Friday for his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Erik Herrera, 34, was found guilty by a jury in Washington D.C. of felony obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.
inewsource
