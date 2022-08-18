Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Camuy, Hatillo, Lares by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Camuy; Hatillo; Lares FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Camuy, Hatillo and Lares. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 155 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Orange and Rockland. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 201 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Suffern, Sloatsburg, Montebello, Hillburn and Tuxedo Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Utuado by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Utuado FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Adjuntas, Jayuya and Utuado. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Urban flooding, and rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 113 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Adjuntas, Utuado and Cayuco. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Florida; Morovis; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Florida, Morovis and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 415 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 216 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:14:00 Expires: 2022-08-22 17:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 2 PM AST this afternoon for Carolina and San Juan. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nelson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 18:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nelson FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 8 PM EDT this evening for a portion of central Virginia, including the following county: Nelson. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon, Morris, and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Mendham, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Far Hills, Long Valley, and Bernardsville. - This includes the following highways Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Fayette, Tuscaloosa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 12:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette; Tuscaloosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Fayette and Tuscaloosa. * WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1253 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include New Lexington, Windham Springs and Stone Wall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ellis, Kaufman by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ellis; Kaufman The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River Near Rosser affecting Kaufman and Ellis Counties. For the Trinity River...including Dallas, Rosser, Trinidad, Long Lake (Oakwood)...elevated river levels are forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Trinity River Near Rosser. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 20.0 feet.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sussex County through 315 PM EDT At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Millville, or 15 miles north of Ocean City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Millville, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Ocean View, South Bethany and Dewey Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morgan; Perry The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Perry County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Morgan County in southeastern Ohio * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Lexington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON Waves have subsided to 2 to 3 feet across the Indiana lakefront, but beach goers are still urged to use caution.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN SOMERSET AND EAST CENTRAL HUNTERDON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Marion County through 245 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Ocala Airport, or 10 miles northeast of Rainbow Lakes Estates. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Reddick and Lowell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-20 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN RICHLAND...NORTHEASTERN MORROW AND NORTHWESTERN KNOX COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterville, or 8 miles southeast of Mount Gilead, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail 3 miles south of Chesterville at 500 PM. A few hailstones were the size of half dollars (one and one quarter inch). IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fredericktown, Chesterville, Waterford and Shauck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 300 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parishville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Massena, Parishville, Helena, Lawrenceville, Brasher Falls, Hopkinton, Brasher Center, Ironton, North Lawrence, Converse, Nicholville, Stockholm Center, Winthrop and Buckton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Sussex FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL MORRIS AND SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES At 144 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Hopatcong, Franklin, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, Lake Mohawk, and Highland Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 219 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Meshoppen, Auburn Center and Elk Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 10:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH TUESDAY The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.
Comments / 0