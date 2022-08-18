Effective: 2022-08-22 13:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-22 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Morris; Somerset FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern New Jersey...including the following counties...Hunterdon, Morris, and Somerset. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Mendham, Peapack And Gladstone, Chester, Far Hills, Long Valley, and Bernardsville. - This includes the following highways Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 31 and 34. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO