Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
Kait 8
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash. The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County. Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
Kait 8
BUSTED BY BURGLARS: Vehicle vandals following online trend hit Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An online trend is causing havoc across the country, and a Northeast Arkansas city is its latest victim. Police records indicate vehicle break-ins have happened at two different Jonesboro car dealerships since Wednesday. Nearly a dozen cars were hit, and at least three were stolen.
whiterivernow.com
Kait 8
Missing child found with drone
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
Kait 8
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
Kait 8
Kait 8
Fallen officer remembered in a special way
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
West Memphis students head back to school with a new backpack rule
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Students in West Memphis are just hours away from the first day of their new school year. Classes begin Monday with new measures in place to ensure student safety, according to Superintendent Richard Atwill. The first day of school for students also means it’s the...
Kait 8
Church group looking forward after historic vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 200 churchgoers packed into the Valley View school fine arts building Sunday. This comes after a historic disaffiliation vote that took place on July 31. Stay UMC has used this rough patch as a time to grow closer with one another through the gospel. “It’s...
Kait 8
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Kait 8
M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was reported Sunday morning in Northeast Arkansas that was felt over a wide area. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 3.1 quake on Aug. 21 at 9:12 a.m. CDT at a depth of almost 10 miles. The quake was located about 2.5...
