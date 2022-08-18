ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One person is dead, and one is injured after a Thursday night crash. According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Matthew Giles Jansen from Pocahontas died when his motorcycle was hit at a stoplight. On Aug 18 Jansen was stopped at a red...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County

KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

18-wheeler catches fire after I-40 crash

ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - An 18-wheeler went up in flames Saturday evening after a crash. The crash happened northeast of Madison, Arkansas, in St. Francis County. Arkansas Department of Transportation says two 18-wheelers crashed and one caught on fire. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.
MADISON, AR
whiterivernow.com

Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection

A Pocahontas man died Thursday night in Batesville after the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle at an intersection. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, was killed after he had stopped his 2022 Harley-Davidson for the traffic signal at the St. Louis Street/Highway 167 and Lawrence Street intersection as he headed south on 167. The report said when the light turned green for Jansen, he was struck from behind by a Nissan Altima traveling southbound in the same lane.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Missing child found with drone

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews found a missing child Saturday using heat-sensing equipment. Forrest City Fire Department shared in a media release how they found the missing child. Just after midnight, they received a call from 911 dispatch requesting assistance from the department’s drone team. When Forrest...
FORREST CITY, AR
Kait 8

‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Crews recover missing man’s body

LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a missing boater is now over in Lawrence County. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrupe told Region 8 News crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Morgan had been missing since last Saturday evening. The...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fallen officer remembered in a special way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A fallen officer’s wife and daughter were presented with many items from across the nation to honor their loved one. The Jonesboro community lost Officer Vincent Parks when he died unexpectedly during training back in July. Many said their final farewell when officer Parks was laid...
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Church group looking forward after historic vote

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 200 churchgoers packed into the Valley View school fine arts building Sunday. This comes after a historic disaffiliation vote that took place on July 31. Stay UMC has used this rough patch as a time to grow closer with one another through the gospel. “It’s...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
BAY, AR
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

M 3.1 earthquake near Imboden shakes area

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was reported Sunday morning in Northeast Arkansas that was felt over a wide area. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the magnitude 3.1 quake on Aug. 21 at 9:12 a.m. CDT at a depth of almost 10 miles. The quake was located about 2.5...
IMBODEN, AR

