Truro, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day

In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
DUXBURY, MA
State
North Carolina State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Truro, MA
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
NECN

Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain

One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility

The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
KINGSTON, MA
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

1 killed in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State

Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Braintree woman to take family to Disney World after becoming 1st $1 million winner of ‘Millions’ game, she says

A Massachusetts woman who scored a big lottery win earlier this week says she plans to use a portion of her prize to bring her family to the land “where dreams come true.”. Ann Marie Burke of Braintree became the first $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game Tuesday. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massive fire leaves boats, cars burned in Mattapoisett boat yard

MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned.   The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. David James Horne saw the fire start from a distance while he was on his boat. "The big thing was it's an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling," he described.Coastal winds fanned the flames as crews pushed to control the fire on the water and by land. "I feel like I lost a family member," said Horne. "I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated." It's unclear what started the blaze. 
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

Rabid fox found in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment. Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.
GLOUCESTER, MA
NECN

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts

The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

