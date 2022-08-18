Read full article on original website
Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman’s ring lost in sea
A Massachusetts woman's diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day
In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
whdh.com
Duxbury 8-year-old gets treehouse of her dreams
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An 8-year-old got the treehouse of her dreams this month. Libby Shepard, from Duxbury, was in awe after she unlocked her new treehouse, now named “Libby’s Spectacular Treehouse,” which is modeled after the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse at Disney World. “I was so...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
NECN
Falling Tree Smashes Windshield, Injures Person in Jamaica Plain
One person was injured and two cars were damaged when a tree came tumbling down in Jamaica Plain on Sunday. The person who was injured when the tree fell on the Jamaicaway suffered only minor lacerations due to broken glass, Massachusetts State Police said, and did not require hospitalization. However, authorities said that the car the person had been in sustained "major damage," including a caved in windshield.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
Two brothers are dead after jumping off ‘Jaws Bridge’ in Massachusetts
Two brothers are dead after jumping off a Massachusetts bridge made famous by the 1975 blockbuster “Jaws,” according to police. One of the brothers, 21-year-old Tavaughn, was found on Thursday on the western edge of Sengekontacket Pond, Massachusetts State Police said in a Facebook post. Twenty-six year old Tavaris’ body was found on Monday.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
1 killed in New Bedford crash
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials say one person was killed in an early morning car crash in New Bedford on Saturday. According to Bristol County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Gregg Milliote, sometime after 2 a.m., a woman was on the shoulder of the road on Rt. 140 northbound, and outside of her vehicle “for […]
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn after black bear spotted in Bristol County, offer tips to prevent negative encounters
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted off of the railroad bed behind Southeastern Regional High School this week. These bears are now becoming a common sight in the area.
NECN
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Braintree woman to take family to Disney World after becoming 1st $1 million winner of ‘Millions’ game, she says
A Massachusetts woman who scored a big lottery win earlier this week says she plans to use a portion of her prize to bring her family to the land “where dreams come true.”. Ann Marie Burke of Braintree became the first $1 million prize winner of the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant ticket game Tuesday. She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Massive fire leaves boats, cars burned in Mattapoisett boat yard
MATTAPOISETT -- A massive fire in a Mattapoisett boat yard was creating plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away on Friday. Dozens of boats and cars appear to be burned. There were reports of people with severe burns, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association said. They posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that its crews were assisting at the scene, leaving their own station unmanned. The National Weather Service said smoke from this fire was detected on radar. David James Horne saw the fire start from a distance while he was on his boat. "The big thing was it's an old building and the barn that the fire seemed to start in is next to the paint barn so of course I knew that and the whole time the smoke was just black and bellowing. First I heard a couple of booms, couple more booms and then after that just pops, things crackling," he described.Coastal winds fanned the flames as crews pushed to control the fire on the water and by land. "I feel like I lost a family member," said Horne. "I was down at the town pier and hundreds of people were there, they were just devastated." It's unclear what started the blaze.
Rabid fox found in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER - A fox in Gloucester has tested positive for rabies, the city's Health Department said Friday evening.The fox was found on Concord Street on Wednesday. Any person who was bitten or scratched by the fox or was exposed to the fox's saliva is at high risk for rabies and should call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 (available 24 hours) or a health care provider for a risk assessment. Disease can be prevented by receiving a series of rabies post-exposure prophylaxis shots soon after exposure.Anyone who's pet could have come in contact with this fox should contact Gloucester Animal Control.
NECN
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
