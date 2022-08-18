ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

WSMV

Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19

This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THE JOURNEY TO CHEATHAM Getting closer to passing the torch. Cheatham will be in good hands with Sheriff-Elect Tim Binkley taking the helm. Our safety continues because of your support for Tim along with the men and […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

1 person arrested after fatal shooting involving a juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after they were involved in a fatal shooting involving a juvenile. Officials said the shooting happened between a 16-year-old male and another teenager who was shot one time and killed at the scene. MNPD said he has not been positively identified. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured

A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WSMV

Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations

NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
ETHRIDGE, TN

