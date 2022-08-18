Read full article on original website
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
WSMV
Arrests made in Hendersonville church theft case
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people accused of stealing items from a church in Hendersonville last week have been arrested. Sabastian Spencer, 20, and Danielle Salvato, 19, were charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. On Aug. 18, the Hendersonville Police Department began a burglary investigation at Indian Lake Peninsula...
Police: Man charged with fourth DUI after crashing into Madison market
A driver was charged with his fourth DUI after police said he crashed into the Rollins Market in Madison Sunday night.
fox17.com
Man accused of assaulting officer, taking police on high speed chase possibly in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Millersville Police Department (MPD) is searching for a man accused of assaulting an officer before taking police on a high speed chase and fleeing into a wooded area. Police report on Monday morning around 2 a.m., an officer stopped 29-year-old Alvin Stokes Jr. for speeding and smelled a...
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THE JOURNEY TO CHEATHAM Getting closer to passing the torch. Cheatham will be in good hands with Sheriff-Elect Tim Binkley taking the helm. Our safety continues because of your support for Tim along with the men and […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for August 19 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Nashville police confirm a suspect stole a WeGo bus after threatening driver
Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed a suspect stole a WeGo bus in the city this afternoon.
He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.
Now 26 years after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville, his killer is still on the run. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
WSMV
1 person arrested after fatal shooting involving a juvenile
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was arrested after they were involved in a fatal shooting involving a juvenile. Officials said the shooting happened between a 16-year-old male and another teenager who was shot one time and killed at the scene. MNPD said he has not been positively identified. The...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
A MONDAY MORNING SHOOTING HAS LEFT ONE MAN INJURED. SOURCES INDICATE THAT TWO MEN HAD A CONFRONTATION AROUND 10:30 THIS MORNING IN THE PARKING LOT OF WALGREENS ON EAST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE INCIDENT WAS OVER A CELL PHONE. THE SUSPECT IN THE MATTER DREW A FIREARM AND SHOT THE VICTIM IN THE LEG. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES. THE SUSPECT INITIALLY FLED THE SCENE HOWEVER TURNED HIMSELF IN AT LAWRENCEBURG POLICE HEADQUARTERS A SHORT TIME LATER WHERE HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. AREA SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKDOWN FOR A SHORT TIME DUE TO THE INCIDENT. INVESTIGATION INTO THE MATTER IS ON GOING.
Couple accused of breaking into, stealing from TN church on first date; Claim they wanted to play a piano
A couple's first date turns into a church burglary in Hendersonville and then a trip to jail.
One killed, two hurt in shooting on Jenna Lee Circle
One person was killed and two people are injured after a shooting in the 200 block of Jenna Lee Circle Thursday.
Self-reporting non-injury accidents in Nashville
A big change coming Monday in how to report car accidents in the Metro area. Instead of asking for an officer to come to the scene and make a report, Metro Police are asking motorists to self-report through an online portal.
WSMV
Memphis woman dies in North Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old Memphis woman was killed in a two-car crash on West Trinity Lane in North Nashville. The crash happened on Saturday night. Hudson was in the front passenger seat in a Hyundai Elantra going westbound when the car was hit by an offset head-on crash by a Nissan Juke.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
South Nashville crash sends two vehicles into pharmacy, third into power pole
Metro Nashville police said speed may have been a factor in a three-car crash on Nolensville Pike late Sunday.
fox17.com
Convicted felon found outside Nashville restaurant with rifle, loaded drum magazine
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a convicted felon parked at a fast food restaurant was arrested on Thursday after he was found with weapons. Police report the 31-year-old man was parked at a fast-food restaurant on Largo Drive when MNPD received a suspicious person call. Officers found...
fox17.com
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
Tennessee Tribune
Two Nashville Pharmacies Agree To Pay $250,000 in Civil Penalties to Settle Allegations of Controlled Substance Act Violations
NASHVILLE – Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Bradley Home Health Care Center does business as Bradley Drug Company, and both companies operate pharmacies in Nashville.
MNPD Deputy Chief Mike Alexander dies at 53
Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander died at his home of apparent natural causes.
WTVC
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
