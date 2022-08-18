Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
Small plane goes into the water off the Florida Keys, and two people rescued by boater
A plane crashed in the water off the Florida Keys Friday afternoon. The small private plane went down in the shallow Gulf of Mexico water off the city of Marathon shortly before 5 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The sheriff’s office released a photo...
flkeysnews.com
Can Florida Keys teachers make time to chill out in a ‘zen’ room? Their bosses hope so
Where can a hard-working teacher in the Florida Keys find a moment of peace during the school day?. Welcome to the Wellness Room, a spot with relaxation gear such as massage chairs, low lighting, comfortable seats, sound or water fountain machines, and on the side tables a few succulents and electric candles.
