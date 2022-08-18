Read full article on original website
Unvaccinated Pilots & Flight Attendants Hope for Return to Work
HONOLULU-- Hawaiian Airlines workers who were either terminated or put on leave because of vaccination status, held signs declaring the total years and work hours collectively put in for the company. The group also welcomed news of a recent settlement between an Illinois health care provider and unvaccinated health workers who sought religious exemptions.
50 Dates 50 States Visits Hawaii for Season 2
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Matthew Wurnig creator of “50 Dates 50 States,” appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about how he started the concept. Wurnig says, “I started 50 Dates 50 States when COVID first hit in 2020 and everyone was quarantined. I decided since everything was shut down that I would go on a virtual Zoom date in every state. Once I completed that and it gained traction over social media I decided to go meet all those girls in person and that was Season 1. Now I’m currently on Season 2 where over 10,000 girls applied to be dates in less than 2 months and Hawaii is my 49th date in Season 2!”
Sunday forecast: Surf is up and so are our winds!
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, locally breezy trade winds and stable conditions will result in a dry trade weather pattern through early Monday. The trade winds are expected to gradually weaken starting late Monday, which will allow local nighttime land breezes and afternoon...
Update on renewable power plant plans for Hawaii
HAWAII (KITV)-With the all the increases in power bills recently, many people are wondering what's next for the state of electricity in Hawaii. If you look on Hawaiian Electric's renewable status area of their website, you can see 14 power plants and storage facilities are set to go online in the next 2 years. While one is a geothermal plant, the rest are solar.
'I think he's going to help a lot of people': New Manti Te'o Netflix documentary gains praise
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly released Netflix documentary about the catfishing scandal involving Hawaii's own Manti Te'o, is already taking the world by storm. The two-part series, 'Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist' has many voicing their support for the Heisman Trophy finalist.
Monday Weather: Trade winds start to ease up, High Surf Advisory in effect
HONOLULU( KITV4) - Trade winds begin to ease, Hawai'i Island and Maui may see a boost in showers. Overall, partly cloudy skies with scattered to isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Trade winds 10 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 70 to 75. Trade...
