HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Matthew Wurnig creator of “50 Dates 50 States,” appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about how he started the concept. Wurnig says, “I started 50 Dates 50 States when COVID first hit in 2020 and everyone was quarantined. I decided since everything was shut down that I would go on a virtual Zoom date in every state. Once I completed that and it gained traction over social media I decided to go meet all those girls in person and that was Season 1. Now I’m currently on Season 2 where over 10,000 girls applied to be dates in less than 2 months and Hawaii is my 49th date in Season 2!”

HAWAII STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO