hoiabc.com
Angel Vanduker sentenced to additional prison time following guilty plea
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing of her baby will now serve additional prison time for an aggravated battery charge. Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge from February 2021. Court documents show she bit the right ring finger of a nurse in Tazewell County while the nurse was performing official duties.
1470 WMBD
hoiabc.com
Woman, man arrested after domestic dispute allegedly turns into stabbing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An domestic dispute between a man and woman led to both of them being arrested - after the man was allegedly stabbed. Police spokesperson Semone Roth say officers observed Demetrice Beach, 30, and Quanda Clark, 45, standing outside a residence in the 1700 block of West Aire. Both were involved in a fight with each other before officers arrived, Roth said.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrest man on multiple gun-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers arrested a man on multiple gun-related charges Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers conducted a traffic stop near Lincoln and Sumner Avenues at approximately 12:20 a.m. for an Illinois vehicle code violation. While talking to the driver, 27-year-old Tyrin...
wjbc.com
Normal Police probing armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL – Normal Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night near Illinois State University. Authorities were called around 7 p.m. to the 707 Liquors and Mart at 315 West Beaufort Street. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a knife on the store clerk...
Herald & Review
Maroa man pistol-whips woman, threatens her with gun, police say
MAROA — A Maroa man whom police said pistol-whipped a woman and threatened to shoot her is now jailed and pleading not guilty to charges of armed violence and domestic battery. Riley L. Jackson Jr., 55, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 17 and waived a preliminary...
1470 WMBD
hoiabc.com
Crack cocaine sentence nets Peoria man 87 months in prison
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 87 months in prison - followed by four years of supervised release - for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. At the sentencing hearing for Assante Bangmon, 31, of the 1300 block of North Bourland Street,...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police seize ‘ghost gun’ as local man faces weapons charges
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they found a loaded ghost gun while taking a 19-year old man into custody on Thursday. As reported on Heart of Illinois ABC on June 23, it’s been a goal of local police to take homemade ghost guns off the street because they don’t have serial numbers and are much harder to trace when they’re used in crimes. Ghost guns were banned in Illinois under legislation signed in May by Gov. JB Pritzker. The law takes effect this fall.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
1470 WMBD
Man gets federal prison for possession of crack cocaine
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Assante Bangmon, 31, was given 87 months in prison...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
hoiabc.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
