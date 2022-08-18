ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

SCSO asks for help identifying attacker who slashed victim in Spokane Valley

By Will Wixey
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue.

On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back and received a deep slash wound to his hand. The victim said he did not recognize the attacker and had no idea why he was attacked.

The victim said he was walking west on the south side of Sprague near Dartmouth Road when he observed the suspect walking on the north side of Sprague. The victim noticed the suspect cross Sprague toward him, armed with a large knife in his right hand.

Suddenly, the suspect began to try and stab and slash the victim with a knife. The victim turned around and raised his hand to defend himself. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim told the suspect, “I don’t have anything,” and the suspect replied, “I’ll come back for you later,” before running back across Sprague toward the northeast.

The victim was transported to the hospital for additional treatment. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Deputies established a perimeter and tried to locate the suspect, but attempts were unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 30 years old, 5’8″, and 180 pounds. He wore black shorts with a white/silver stripe at the bottom and a black hoodie. The suspect has short facial hair that appeared light brown or strawberry blonde, matching his eyebrows.

The victim noted that the suspect had what appeared to be the legs from a pair of jeans wrapped from his wrist to his elbows on both arms. The SCSO says this appears to be an unprovoked and random attack.

If you have information regarding this incident or can help detectives identify this suspect, please call Detective Jason Hunt at 509-477-3106, reference #10107074.

Name Not Needed
3d ago

Wow. Knifings in the Valley. Shootings downtown. Don't think I want to live here anymore. Leave Spokane to the druggies and leftists.

