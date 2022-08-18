ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 83

noneya
3d ago

“Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m. as it was trying to land.” This is just great journalism right here guys.

Reply(1)
24
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
3d ago

Sounds like pilot error to me. Did they use radio calls on the non-towered airport on the Unicom frequency? Did they enter the pattern properly rather than flying straight in? Ntsb and faa will find out.

Reply(4)
34
Christopher Holliday
3d ago

Man what in the blue hell is going on private planes crashing all over the place . These private owners need check their aircraft more thoroughly before take off because it's not a car there's specific ruels that have to be follow to meet airworthiness standards !

Reply(3)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

3 Dead After Planes Collide Midair While Landing at Calif. Airport: Officials

Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and all three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
The Associated Press

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. There were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials say multiple fatalities were reported but it was not immediately clear whether anyone survived. The pilots were on their final approaches to the airport before the collision, the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, which did not immediately have additional details, are investigating the crash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Steve Jobs' Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

BOSTON — An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000. The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.
NBC News

NBC News

442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy