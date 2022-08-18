Read full article on original website
noneya
3d ago
“Pulido said the planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m. as it was trying to land.” This is just great journalism right here guys.
Reply(1)
24
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
3d ago
Sounds like pilot error to me. Did they use radio calls on the non-towered airport on the Unicom frequency? Did they enter the pattern properly rather than flying straight in? Ntsb and faa will find out.
Reply(4)
34
Christopher Holliday
3d ago
Man what in the blue hell is going on private planes crashing all over the place . These private owners need check their aircraft more thoroughly before take off because it's not a car there's specific ruels that have to be follow to meet airworthiness standards !
Reply(3)
10
