Redding, CA

Fatal collision on Highway 299 sparks fast-growing fire at Whiskeytown

By David Benda and Mike Chapman, Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 299 just before noon Thursday that immediately sparked a fire when flames from the burning vehicles spread to nearby vegetation near Whiskeytown Lake.

The Kennedy Fire quickly grew to 25 acres, causing a scare to residents in the area. Authorities shut down Highway 299 at Buenaventura Boulevard in Redding while crews worked on putting out the fire and investigators surveyed the crash scene. By early Thursday evening the fire had slowed down and was reported at 35 acres.

The blaze burned on the eastern boundary of Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The eastern side of Whiskeytown, including park headquarters, the visitors center, and East Beach, were evacuated. South Shore Drive and Mule Town Road were closed.

Fire crews battled the flames from the ground and from the air, while workers from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. turned the power off in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEp5e_0hMhSPqe00

Authorities also turned cars around at Rock Creek Road in the area of the town of Shasta.

Sgt. Tim Hinkson of the California Highway Patrol said the person who died was the driver of the SUV. The incident happened when the SUV collided with the big rig.

"The big rig was coming east on 299 headed toward Redding about 50 to 60 mph. The red SUV was going west on 299. As the red SUV proceeded west, it crossed over the double-yellow lines and into the path of the big rig," Hinkson said.

"The force of the collision ruptured a fuel tank on the big-rig truck, which started the fire," he said.

Hinkson said the semitruck driver was injured, but he did not know the extent of the injuries. The truck was loaded with produce.

"The force of the collision forced the red SUV to spin out of control," Hinkson said. "The driver of the truck — unknown injuries at this time, but he was up and alert and we were able to get a statement from him."

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Shasta-Trinity Unit said about 3:30 p.m. that firefighters were making gains on the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtdYJ_0hMhSPqe00

Tankers released retardant around the fire's perimeter as helicopters dropped water at the Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.

Live blog: Kennedy Fire sparked by Highway 299 collision in Whiskeytown grows to 25 acres

The Kennedy Fire started just west of where the 2018 Carr Fire began, when the tire of a trailer traveling close to the lake blew out. Sparks from the rim ignited nearby brush and the fire grew quickly. It moved along Highway 299, destroying parts of Whiskeytown, flattening most of Keswick, and burned communities in Shasta and west Redding before firefighters surrounded and stopped it at 229,651 acres.

David Benda and Mike Chapman write for the Record Searchlight/USA TODAY Network in Redding. They are part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Fatal collision on Highway 299 sparks fast-growing fire at Whiskeytown

