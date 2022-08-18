Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested after shooting
EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
kptv.com
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
KDRV
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
kezi.com
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
KCBY
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
kptv.com
KCBY
Coos County takes possession of lot used for illegal homeless camping
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camps throughout the city, now Coos County officials have joined their efforts. Early last week, Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins met with the sheriff's office to address camping at the Pristine Auto...
KTVL
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Street Crimes Unit arrests man after reports of drug delivery
The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit, was notified of suspected narcotic activity at 5973 St. Helena Street. A follow-up investigation resulted in EPD SCU applying for and being granted a search warrant for the residence, which they served on August 17 at 11:50 a.m., with the assistance of EPD SWAT, EPD Drone and EPD Investigations.
kezi.com
Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
klcc.org
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
