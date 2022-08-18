Woman arrested in alleged armed robbery of Pueblo South High School students

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for her alleged role in robbing three Pueblo South High School students at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

The robbery took place in the 2000 block of Sherwood Lane at approximately 3:47 p.m., when three people in a red 2004 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen out of Colorado Springs approached the juveniles, who were walking home from school, and pointed a gun at them, according to a message sent to parents and community members Wednesday evening by Pueblo School District 60.

Previous coverage: South High School students robbed at gunpoint, threat at Pueblo West deemed 'noncredible'

The suspects took clothing items and backpacks from the victims, police say.

Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs assisted Pueblo PD in locating the stolen RAV4 in Colorado Springs.

Amour Velazquez was “identified as being one of the suspects,” police say, and was arrested and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center on Thursday on accusations of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of violating a restraining order. Formal charges had not been filed against Velazquez as of just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

She is currently being held at the jail without bail, pending a court appearance.

Pueblo police are “actively following up” on the incident, according to a Thursday evening news release. Police have not announced any additional arrests or suspects in the case but said Thursday that "additional charges regarding this incident may be forthcoming soon."

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman arrested in alleged armed robbery of Pueblo South High School students