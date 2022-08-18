ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Woman arrested in alleged armed robbery of Pueblo South High School students

By Zach Hillstrom, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgPkW_0hMhRTLL00

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for her alleged role in robbing three Pueblo South High School students at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, the Pueblo Police Department announced.

The robbery took place in the 2000 block of Sherwood Lane at approximately 3:47 p.m., when three people in a red 2004 Toyota RAV4 reported stolen out of Colorado Springs approached the juveniles, who were walking home from school, and pointed a gun at them, according to a message sent to parents and community members Wednesday evening by Pueblo School District 60.

Previous coverage: South High School students robbed at gunpoint, threat at Pueblo West deemed 'noncredible'

The suspects took clothing items and backpacks from the victims, police say.

Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs assisted Pueblo PD in locating the stolen RAV4 in Colorado Springs.

Amour Velazquez was “identified as being one of the suspects,” police say, and was arrested and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center on Thursday on accusations of aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft and three counts of violating a restraining order. Formal charges had not been filed against Velazquez as of just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to online court records.

She is currently being held at the jail without bail, pending a court appearance.

Pueblo police are “actively following up” on the incident, according to a Thursday evening news release. Police have not announced any additional arrests or suspects in the case but said Thursday that "additional charges regarding this incident may be forthcoming soon."

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman arrested in alleged armed robbery of Pueblo South High School students

Comments / 3

Izzy Marez
3d ago

thank God hopefully you find the rest of them what terrible thing to do they need a lot of growing up and a lot of punishment 🙏

Reply
4
Related
KKTV

Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say left a woman hospitalized after a shooting in Memorial Park Sunday night. Multiple 911 calls started coming in at 9:30 p.m. reporting gunfire heard at the park. Officers from three substations responded and found a 20-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One injured from shooting, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left an injured victim early Saturday morning. At 2:12 a.m., CSPD received a call regarding a possible shooting near the corner of Academy Place and Academy Circle. Multiple officers arrived at the scene and located a victim who was suffering from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department are looking for suspects after an attempted armed robbery early this morning. Police say they started receiving multiple 911 calls in the area of North Union Boulevard and surrounding blocks regarding gunshots being fired around 4:47am. This is near North Academy Boulevard and Montebello Drive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Colorado#Violent Crime#Toyota#Pueblo School District 60#South High School#Additio
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Kenneth Hatcher?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man five years after he was shot at a bar in 2017. At 1:21 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a reported shooting at the Playing Field Sports Bar located near American Drive and North Academy Boulevard. Arriving officers located […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As three students from South High School were walking home from school on Wednesday afternoon, they were robbed at gunpoint. Multiple suspects took their backpacks, shoes, and phones. Pueblo Police tell 13 Investigates one woman has been arrested and multiple others have been detained and questioned. Thursday, 13 Investigates spoke with The post Pueblo mom reacts to son being robbed at gunpoint, police arrest one woman appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing El Paso County 14-year-old found

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, EPSO tweeted that the 14-year-old missing boy was located. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 14-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School on Jet Wing Drive at […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Black Forest shooting victim & suspect identified

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the victim and suspect of the ongoing death investigation in Black Forest. Deputies have determined the case as a murder-suicide based on evidence and observations from investigations. 50-year-old Breana Tilley was identified as the victim by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
KKTV

Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Aug. 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals. Dameron Carbajal, 29, is a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Carbajal has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault. He has a second warrant for Robbery, which includes […]
KRDO News Channel 13

1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday morning on the east side of town. Officers were called to the 2100 block of Academy Pl., around 2 a.m. Friday. The scene is located near N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. When they The post 1 person killed in overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Police investigate homicide at Kum & Go

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed a man has died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred at a Kum & Go located on Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive. Officers found the victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police say the victim died of his injuries […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One dead in early morning shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Early Friday morning Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting, where a man had been shot. CSPD said they received a call about a shooting at around 2 a.m. on Friday, August 19 in the area around Havana Grill, near Academy Boulevard and Academy Place. According to CSPD when officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police warned the public about a serious crash just off I-25 on Thursday. At about 3:30 p.m. the department Tweeted the following:. Additional details on the crash weren’t available last time this article was updated. This article may or may not be updated depending...
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
AGUILAR, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy