Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend

What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
rrobserver.com

Sunday is Fun Day with Commissioner David Heil

Sandoval County Commission Chairman David J. Heil (R) has been serving the people of Sandoval County since 2016 and was elected as Commission chair in 2018. Heil holds a BSBA from John Carroll University in transportation and completed post graduate coursework in accounting, computer science and finance. He has over 40 years of experience as a manager in corporate business, computer systems sales, management of physical distribution and materials operations for major manufacturers, and of sales and operations of domestic and international transportation. He also has 20 years of experience in investments, real estate and property management.
Society
KRQE News 13

Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
rrobserver.com

The Garden Wall reading at Placitas Community Library

A SPECIAL PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AT THE PLACITAS COMMUNITY LIBRARY. The Garden Wall, written by Phyllis Limbacher Tildes, will be read. The story is about the friendship between a hearing child and a deaf child. After the story, Donna Salamoff will teach the children signing. Here is a summary of...
corralescomment.com

A preview of upcoming Albuquerque, Santa Fe theatre season

Theater-going Corraleños have much to make them applaud–their proximity to both Albuquerque and Santa Fe and to their local Adobe Theater on 4th St. NW. Opening at the Adobe on September 2 is The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort and directed by Pete Parkin. It is the moving true story of the aftermath of the crash of Pan Am 103 over Scotland due to a terrorist bomb that killed 270 people in 1988.
corralescomment.com

The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe

Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
losalamosreporter.com

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park

Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
KRQE News 13

Flooding continues south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
theshelbyreport.com

505 Southwestern Hosts ‘25 Years Of Flavor’ Celebration Event

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern celebrates “25 Years of Flavor” with an event to celebrate the anniversary in the location it was originally founded by entrepreneur Roy Solomon. The celebration is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley has gained national recognition as an...
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Indian Market Marks 100th Anniversary

The 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market kicks off Friday in and around the Plaza as hundreds of artists from around the US and Canada display their work. About 800 artists will be participating in this weekend’s events. Friday begins with the Best in Show ceremony and...
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
corralescomment.com

The ugly side of the Lavender Village is showing

Village of Los Ranchos Trustees were on a roll deferring agenda items at its August 10 meeting. They deferred a controversial residential subdivision approval at Guadalupe Trail and Chavez Road until November and deferred voting on a couple of moratoriums against some proposed developments around Fourth and Osuna. But yanking agenda items didn’t quash the dozens of citizens who signed up to speak.
rrobserver.com

Cooler day, more rain, so make stuffed pasta shells

The rain this weekend worked like a charm and dropped the temperature a little bit more. Today there is more rain coming later. It will be a good day to cook. Tonight, I plan on making stuffed pasta shells. If you didn’t have a plan for dinner see the recipe below.
