A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
A Son of the Alleged Shooter Has Been Linked with the Killings of Two Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
Annual Sunday is Funday is this weekend
What would Sunday is Funday be without a horse, seen being led through Haynes Park by volunteers with Loving Thunder Therapeutic Riding, Inc. (Gary Herron/Observer) The 17th Sunday is Funday is back for the second year after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020, scheduled for noon to 4 Sunday afternoon. Admission...
Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
rrobserver.com
Hip hop artist Santa Fe Klan to play the Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho — Live Nation Entertainment brings hip hop Artist Santa Fe Klan and his 2022 Summer. Tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Joining Santa Fe Klan will be Mexican Rapper Tornillo, as well as Mexican Rapper MC DAVO. The Rio...
rrobserver.com
Sunday is Fun Day with Commissioner David Heil
Sandoval County Commission Chairman David J. Heil (R) has been serving the people of Sandoval County since 2016 and was elected as Commission chair in 2018. Heil holds a BSBA from John Carroll University in transportation and completed post graduate coursework in accounting, computer science and finance. He has over 40 years of experience as a manager in corporate business, computer systems sales, management of physical distribution and materials operations for major manufacturers, and of sales and operations of domestic and international transportation. He also has 20 years of experience in investments, real estate and property management.
Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews event finding homes for horses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a lot to do at a horse adoption event early Saturday. It was also a celebration of years of service from the Walkin’ in Circles Ranch. The “Buckaroos, Bites, and Brews Adopt-a-Thon and Festival” took over the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Posse Arena from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It featured […]
rrobserver.com
The Garden Wall reading at Placitas Community Library
A SPECIAL PRESENTATION FOR CHILDREN AT THE PLACITAS COMMUNITY LIBRARY. The Garden Wall, written by Phyllis Limbacher Tildes, will be read. The story is about the friendship between a hearing child and a deaf child. After the story, Donna Salamoff will teach the children signing. Here is a summary of...
corralescomment.com
A preview of upcoming Albuquerque, Santa Fe theatre season
Theater-going Corraleños have much to make them applaud–their proximity to both Albuquerque and Santa Fe and to their local Adobe Theater on 4th St. NW. Opening at the Adobe on September 2 is The Women of Lockerbie by Deborah Brevoort and directed by Pete Parkin. It is the moving true story of the aftermath of the crash of Pan Am 103 over Scotland due to a terrorist bomb that killed 270 people in 1988.
corralescomment.com
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe
Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
losalamosreporter.com
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show – Performs Friday At Ashley Pond Park
Rumours – The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show, will be headlining this Friday’s second to last Los Alamos Summer Concert for the 2022 Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band’s legendary persona, in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren’t afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours and we encourage attendees to dress in their hippest 70’s and 80’s party gear.
KRQE News 13
Flooding continues south this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
theshelbyreport.com
505 Southwestern Hosts ‘25 Years Of Flavor’ Celebration Event
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based 505 Southwestern celebrates “25 Years of Flavor” with an event to celebrate the anniversary in the location it was originally founded by entrepreneur Roy Solomon. The celebration is scheduled for Sept. 15 at Tin Can Alley. Tin Can Alley has gained national recognition as an...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Indian Market Marks 100th Anniversary
The 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market kicks off Friday in and around the Plaza as hundreds of artists from around the US and Canada display their work. About 800 artists will be participating in this weekend’s events. Friday begins with the Best in Show ceremony and...
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
corralescomment.com
The ugly side of the Lavender Village is showing
Village of Los Ranchos Trustees were on a roll deferring agenda items at its August 10 meeting. They deferred a controversial residential subdivision approval at Guadalupe Trail and Chavez Road until November and deferred voting on a couple of moratoriums against some proposed developments around Fourth and Osuna. But yanking agenda items didn’t quash the dozens of citizens who signed up to speak.
Albuquerque man wraps cross country bike-trek for suicide prevention
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Town by town, one pedal at a time, Richard Lima of Albuquerque, biked across the country to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention. It’s a cause close to his heart. “I lost a family member to suicide four months ago. So, my whole thought on this was, ‘I can’t just […]
rrobserver.com
Cooler day, more rain, so make stuffed pasta shells
The rain this weekend worked like a charm and dropped the temperature a little bit more. Today there is more rain coming later. It will be a good day to cook. Tonight, I plan on making stuffed pasta shells. If you didn’t have a plan for dinner see the recipe below.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
Los Lunas, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Los Lunas. The Pojoaque Valley High School football team will have a game with Valencia High School on August 20, 2022, 10:00:00. The Pojoaque Valley High School football team will have a game with Los Lunas High School on August 20, 2022, 10:00:00.
