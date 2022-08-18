ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque

By Karla Sosa
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKULZ_0hMhQm8300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park , they are asking for help.

“Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has grown in the area. She understands there’s a homeless issue in Albuquerque but wants the city to take action. “No, I do not want our parks being campgrounds on the other hand where are they going to stay I do have some sympathy,” said Anne.

“Amy” has been living in the area for 12 years and due to seeing the homeless at the park she decided it was better for her family to stop going there altogether. “At the park, there would be homeless people sleeping, bottles everywhere, just trash not a place where I would take my kid or where I would even go and enjoy myself,” said Amy.

Story continues below

KRQE News 13 reached out to Parks and Rec to see if they are any plans to add more security to the park, they sent this statement:

The Parks and Recreation Department (PRD) did a significant security project at Morningside Park in FY20. We had a fence and lighting installed around the well house building to prevent the area from being used by the homeless and/or for drug use; and we added another light and upgraded others. We have also put down rock in some places to deter camping along the north fence. This project was done with neighborhood input and neighbors tell us these measures have helped.

Next, PRD has $250,000 for improvements to the playground Morningside.  We will start that project in 2023.  As we plan this project, we’ll discuss and consider other potential improvements, including security projects.

In the meantime, the City responds to encampments and we are encouraging park activation events.  PRD will be supporting an evening neighborhood event in September.

Dave Simon, Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting early Monday morning. APD says around 1 a.m. Monday morning police were at the scene of a dispute between a man and a woman near Central and 2nd St. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina says officers saw a man shoot and kill the […]
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect shot by police in Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect was involved in a police shooting in Arizona Sunday. Albuquerque homicide detectives identified Kevin McKinney as the suspect accused of killing a man in Albuquerque on Saturday around 4 a.m. APD says they alerted law enforcement in Arizona that McKinney may be headed to Mesa, Arizona. U.S. Marshals […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD seeking info on missing local man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger. Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression […]
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Water Park#Murder#Violent Crime
KRQE News 13

APD investigates uptown homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 6250 Indian School Rd. NE that left one person dead. Officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m. from Kaseman Hospital that a man had been taken there with at least one gunshot and had died from his injury. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRQE News 13

Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
KRQE News 13

APD: Body cam footage shows suicide by cop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has received the video of a deadly police shooting back in June. Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call in the Andaluz Hotel. As officers were wrapping up that call, Frank Baty drove up to the scene on 2nd street and appeared to be holding a gun. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Syed family’s encounters with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the past five years the Syed family has lived in Albuquerque, police have encountered them more than a few times. The Albuquerque Police Department released videos to KRQE showing several of the family’s run-ins with their agency. APD has interrogated or arrested the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man stabbed to death at an Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at Morningside Park Thursday morning. Officials say one man was found dead at the scene. They say police were called after neighbors heard a man screaming for help. APD says when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead with what appeared to be […]
KRQE News 13

NM United wins at home, 2-0 over Monterey Bay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United garnered a huge victory at home on Saturday, in a 2-0 victory over Monterey Bay. This marks their eleventh win overall on the season, but just their fourth at home. Chirs Wehan scored the first goal of this match in the 38th minute and just one minute after that, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy