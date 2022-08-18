Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Trash Collection Impacted By Today’s Storms-When will Your Trash Be Picked Up?
Heavy rains and flooded streets are impacting trash collection throughout the DFW area today. For those cities that have shared updates, we have the information below. the City of DeSoto received an update from Republic Services letting us know that all trash services are suspended for the remainder of the day today (Monday) due to the inclement weather.
Current Red Oak Street Closures Due To Flooding
Red Oak- The city of Red Oak and police department are warning drivers of road closures due to current conditions. With all this rain, there are high water levels on several city streets. If you have to get out, be careful, drive slowly and remember, NEVER drive through high water or around barricades.
Red Oak ISD Approves November Middle School Bond Election
The Red Oak ISD Board unanimously approved calling for a November 8 Bond Election for a single item – a new, second middle school with a 1,200 student capacity for $94,000,000. The District finalized the purchase of the land right after the previous bond was called this past January.
Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating
DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
Cedar Hill Market Offers Fun Fall Classes: Cooking, Candle Making
Cedar Hill Market offers several fun and educational classes in September. Learn to cook exotic seafood dishes with Chef Sharon with prices discounted from $85 to $55 on Sept. 11. Better hurry, this offer won’t last long. If you ever wanted to learn to make Spanish Paella, a delicious...
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting
Correct No-New-Revenue tax rate is $0.595914 per $100 property valuation. At the August 9, 2022, Midlothian City Council meeting, the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23. At that meeting it was presented that the No-New-Revenue tax rate was $0.663147. It was discovered after the meeting...
ROISD retains B rating by the state; Two elementary schools earn ‘A’s
(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD retained a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. The District overall scored an 84 through combined performance in student achievement (87); school progress (86), and closing the gaps (78). Campus ‘A’ ratings were achieved by Wooden...
DeSoto Police Have A Juvenile Suspect in Custody For Tuesday’s School Phone Threat
While Tuesday morning at DeSoto ISD got off to a rocky start, thanks to some stellar investigative work by DeSoto Police Department and a team effort with DPS and Mansfield ISD, the suspect responsible for the chaos is in custody. According to DeSoto Police Department, the individual who issued threats...
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police
After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Donates $100,000 to Local Arts Programs
Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $50,000 to Art & Beyond, a nonprofit arts organization based in Cedar Hill on Aug. 4. Art & Beyond serves at-risk youth from economically disadvantaged area, implementing arts educational programming that helps foster creativity and expression. Robin Ingle is Executive Director of Art & Beyond. Art...
Large Investors Interested in Midlothian Special Assessment Revenue Bonds
MIDLOTHIAN – If you want to get a first-hand confirmation of the growth in Midlothian and Ellis County with an eye toward how the entire area is being noticed, two items on a recent City of Midlothian council meeting agenda might be of interest. Mark McLiney from Samco Capital...
At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield
Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
DeSoto Arrests, Charge Three Men With Capital Murder
Edron Blacknell of Cedar Hill Wanted In Shooting Of DeSoto Man. DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15th shooting death of a DeSoto man in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place, however, one suspect remains at large. Those taken into custody and...
Broadway Dallas Plans STEAM Education Program for “Ain’t Too Proud.”
Broadway Dallas, Dallas Independent School District, and generous underwriters recently announced a district-wide STEAM education program. The program will be themed around the Broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. During the multiple week program, 3,400 theatre students and teachers from 25...
Cedar Hill Football Brings Energy Into The 2022 Season
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Entering his sixth season at Cedar Hill High School, Carlos Lynn’s role goes beyond the title of head football coach. Earlier this summer, he was one of the keynote speakers at Cedar Hill ISD’s Convocation. He also spoke at CHISD’s New Teacher Orientation – where he encouraged new hires to #DominateTheDay in a speech that energized the new employees.
City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training
GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate
Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Has A Sweet Vision For Special Needs Employees
When it comes to business, Tom Landis has a special vision. His company, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, is much more than a place to get a tasty treat. It’s pretty sweet what he’s done to create opportunities for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) to find meaningful employment and a positive place in the world.
