Red Oak, TX

Focus Daily News

Current Red Oak Street Closures Due To Flooding

Red Oak- The city of Red Oak and police department are warning drivers of road closures due to current conditions. With all this rain, there are high water levels on several city streets. If you have to get out, be careful, drive slowly and remember, NEVER drive through high water or around barricades.
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New DART Chief of Police

After an extensive national search, Charles Cato has been selected as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

At Long Last, H-E-B Is Coming To Mansfield

Mansfield Residents Say “I’ll believe it when I see it”. I read the following announcement, and reminded myself this is August, not April “H-E-B is excited to announce plans to open an H-E-B store in Mansfield, continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex.”. Sure, I am being...
MANSFIELD, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Football Brings Energy Into The 2022 Season

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Entering his sixth season at Cedar Hill High School, Carlos Lynn’s role goes beyond the title of head football coach. Earlier this summer, he was one of the keynote speakers at Cedar Hill ISD’s Convocation. He also spoke at CHISD’s New Teacher Orientation – where he encouraged new hires to #DominateTheDay in a speech that energized the new employees.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Glenn Heights Teams up with Red Oak PD/ISD for First Responder Training

GLENN HEIGHTS – The City of Glenn Heights Police Department teamed up with the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak ISD for joint first responders training last week. “In the active shooter training we conduct three scenarios each day,” said Keith Moore, City of Glenn Heights Director of Public Safety, Emergency Management Coordinator. “There are people playing victims and the police officers and fire fighters who are training in order for our team to address a threat quickly and accurately and address the victim quickly and accurately in an effort to save lives.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate

Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

