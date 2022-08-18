Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Beaufort fishermen reel in 490-pound swordfish
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
Georgians without air conditioning endure dangerous heat
SAVANNAH — On a recent, brutally hot day in Savannah, a group of seniors cooled off in a local community center in West Savannah. Mahogany Bowers, the founder of local nonprofit Blessings in a Bookbag, joined them with some refreshments: juice, water, and on this particular day, a little something extra — box fans.
Gullah Geechee community reaches a deal with Ga. county in a fight for services
Sapelo Island, sitting off the coast of Georgia, has been home to one of America's last intact Gullah Geechee communities. The Gullah Geechee is a community of descendants of enslaved people who arrived before the start of the Civil War. The island was also the focus of a legal battle between its residents and local and state governments.
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
thegeorgeanne.com
Fun in the Water with Miss Judy Charters
Some know her as Judy Helmey, others know her as the crazy lady with all the boats, but there is no denying she is the Captain of Savannah. As she sits in her modest house overlooking Turners Creek, Helmey says, “I’d bet a first-time fisher my life that they’ll catch something within seconds with our boats and knowledge.” With over five decades of boat chartering experience under her belt, Helmey has yet to skip a beat.
WJCL
Leopold's Ice Cream celebrates 103rd anniversary
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Leopold's Ice Cream, a Savannah favorite, celebrated its 103rd birthday on Saturday with a block party on Broughton Street. "After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are so excited to be able to celebrate with the community again this year," said Leopold's Ice Cream owner Stratton Leopold. "This is our way of saying thank you to the Savannah community for its support for more than a century."
WJCL
Large shark spotted in Tybee Island surf Saturday morning
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A shark sighting on Tybee Island. Local surf instructor Yamada Atsushi capturing video of a large shark swimming in the shallow water just feet from the beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotels in Georgia Off I-95
If you’re traveling to the southern United States and are looking for a pet-friendly hotel, you should consider Savannah, Georgia. This oldest city in Georgia has a variety of pet-friendly accommodations, including stately hotels and restored mansions, luxury bed and breakfast inns, and no-frills hotels. Read on for some suggestions. You can also stay at a Motel 6 property if you’re traveling with a pet.
wtoc.com
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
Four Fatal Gator Attacks in 76 Days Is a Statistical Anomaly. Here’s Why It Happened
An 88-year-old woman from Beaufort County, South Carolina named Nancy Becker became the fourth person in the U.S. to succumb to an encounter with an alligator in less than 11 weeks when she accidentally fell in a pond while gardening on Aug. 15. Four deaths in 76 days might seem a bit higher than normal: that’s one death every 19 days. In reality, it blows the likelihood of getting killed by an alligator out of the swamp water.
My solo adventure to Savannah, Georgia
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. One of my best friends had her bachelorette weekend in Savannah, Georgia, so I went down early to explore the city before meeting up with the girls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
WJCL
Heavy rain drenches parts of southeast Georgia, Lowcountry...more downpours expected Friday
Torrential downpours led to super sized rain totals and street flooding in parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on Thursday. Friday's forecast will bring another round of thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall. Rain totals on Thursday topped 6" around parts of Beaufort and also just south of Richmond Hill....
WJCL
Wreck forces temporarily closure of Lazaretto Creek Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Lazaretto Creek Bridge had to be closed off to traffic on Saturday afternoon as the result of a wreck. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, multiple cars were involved in the wreck. There is no word yet on any injuries. The bridge was reopened...
E-bikes to make imprint on Hilton Head’s public pathways following passage of ordinance
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance. This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a […]
valdostatoday.com
Georgia Historical Society unveils new marker
SAVANNAH – A new historical marker on the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s was unveiled by the Georgia Historical Society. On August 17, 2022, the Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, dedicated a new historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s.
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Former Savannah Fire chief passes away at 84
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah and the Savannah Fire Department are mourning the loss of former Fire Chief Joseph Hobby. Hobby died Tuesday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina at the age of 84. Hobby served as chief from 1988 to 1997 and was committed to protecting the community and saving lives. Hobby […]
Comments / 0