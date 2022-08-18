ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News

We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return

Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans

The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of […] The post Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

Is it Kenny Pickett's time in Pittsburgh?

Rookie Kenny Pickett is set to receive more snaps in the Steelers' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, as the competition for Pittsburgh's starting QB job continues. Pickett, who has mostly taken snaps with the Steelers' second unit in practice, received first-team reps this week. Still, Mitchell Trubisky...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
