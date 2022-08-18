Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
WATCH: Cowboys kick returner, USFL MVP erupts for 98-yard TD, then takes punt to house
NFL preseason games aren’t always the most exciting, but Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin brought plenty of fireworks to Saturday’s preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 2022 USFL MVP returned a first-quarter kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and then later returned a second-quarter punt 86 yards for a score.
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
College football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s return
Between his retirement from Ohio State and his brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer served as a college football analyst for Fox Sports, appearing on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. With Meyer no longer a head coach after he was fired by the Jaguars last season, Fox is bringing him back.
Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the 2022 NFL season under the radar. Part of that is because they are in the same division with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But also, they have without former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas for essentially two years. He’s been out of sight, out of […] The post Michael Thomas injury update should worry Saints fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is it Kenny Pickett's time in Pittsburgh?
Rookie Kenny Pickett is set to receive more snaps in the Steelers' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, as the competition for Pittsburgh's starting QB job continues. Pickett, who has mostly taken snaps with the Steelers' second unit in practice, received first-team reps this week. Still, Mitchell Trubisky...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
Jaguars Fans Trade Punches With Steelers Fans In All-Out Brawl In Jacksonville
It might only be the second week of preseason, but the Jacksonville Jaguars fans are already in midseason form. The Jags may be rid of Urban Meyer this season, and Trevor Lawrence has another year to figure it out, but let’s be honest, the Jags are gonna be scraping the bottom of the barrel again this year.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
