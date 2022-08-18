Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man killed Saturday morning at a Taku neighborhood residence has been confirmed to be Dean Westlake, a former state legislator from Kiana who resigned from office in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor. According to court documents filed by the Department of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Man taken to hospital...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage
A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Anchorage police are investigating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified
WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch. Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders. After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers arrest a man connected to an AMBER alert...
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
RELATED PEOPLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
kinyradio.com
Willow driver dies in head on collision with motorhome
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A driver was declared deceased on the scene after a Wednesday morning crash involving an SUV and a motorhome. Troopers were notified of a head-on vehicle collision near mile 94 of the Parks Highway in Willow Wednesday morning at about 9:05. Troopers and first responders responded...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
Black Bear Swats Alaska Tourist in ‘Extremely Rare’ Incident
A tourist in Anchorage, Alaska sustained minor injuries on Sunday night. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
anash.org
Chabad Pavilion Brings Yiddishkeit to Alaska State Fair
As a quarter-million people descend on the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, the local shluchim and a group of Lubavitcher bochurim are manning a Chabad pavilion to bring Yiddishkeit to the fairgoers. As a quarter-million people descend on the annual Alaska State Fair, Chabad is on hand, providing Yiddishkeit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s new schools superintendent confronts bus driver shortage and low enrollment as the academic year begins
School is back in session across the state, and it was the first day of school Thursday for Alaska’s largest school district, in Anchorage. And, this year, Anchorage has a new superintendent. Jharrett Bryantt begins his tenure with a shortage of bus drivers causing reduced bus service — a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
kinyradio.com
Man arrested in connection to Wasilla murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After an investigation was launched last week into the death of a Wasilla woman, authorities said that a man has been arrested and charged with murder. On August 8 at about 4 in the morning, the Alaska State Troopers were notified that 43-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Jackson had been shot.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska jobs see an increase from last year
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage. Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request...
Comments / 0