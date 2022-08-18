ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police are investigating suspicious death

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI in fatal downtown crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police arrested and charged 23-year-old Matthew Davis with manslaughter and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a series of car crashes early Sunday morning that left two dead. At 1:49 a.m. Sunday, medics and firefighters with the Anchorage Fire Department responded to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Anchorage

A unique project using a place-based approach will help Alaskan communities, that have been traditionally underserved by federal resources, better understand, prepare for, and respond to climate change. Remember, August is our second wettest month of the year, climatologically speaking. Scattered showers expected again on Sunday. Anchorage police are investigating...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman killed in crash on Parks Highway in Willow identified

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers were notified of a head-on collision near mile 94 on the Parks Highway on Thursday, according to a dispatch. Troopers received the call at 9:05 am and responded to the scene, along with first responders. After an investigation, troopers could conclude that the...
WILLOW, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska State Troopers arrest a man connected to an AMBER alert...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Carly's Kenai Fishing Report

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
SOLDOTNA, AK
kinyradio.com

Willow driver dies in head on collision with motorhome

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A driver was declared deceased on the scene after a Wednesday morning crash involving an SUV and a motorhome. Troopers were notified of a head-on vehicle collision near mile 94 of the Parks Highway in Willow Wednesday morning at about 9:05. Troopers and first responders responded...
WILLOW, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska's rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools

A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Live weather at the Alaska State Fair

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
ALASKA STATE
anash.org

Chabad Pavilion Brings Yiddishkeit to Alaska State Fair

As a quarter-million people descend on the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, the local shluchim and a group of Lubavitcher bochurim are manning a Chabad pavilion to bring Yiddishkeit to the fairgoers. As a quarter-million people descend on the annual Alaska State Fair, Chabad is on hand, providing Yiddishkeit...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair

Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Man arrested in connection to Wasilla murder

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After an investigation was launched last week into the death of a Wasilla woman, authorities said that a man has been arrested and charged with murder. On August 8 at about 4 in the morning, the Alaska State Troopers were notified that 43-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Jackson had been shot.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska jobs see an increase from last year

Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM AKDT. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers.
ANCHORAGE, AK

