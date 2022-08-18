Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Watermelon felons: 2 arrested for stealing fruit in central California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A watermelon heist was halted in California. The Merced County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about trespassing on Monday night. Related video above: Another watermelon thief in 2019 gets car stuck in mud, leading to arrest. When they arrived, the victim said some people...
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two people who allegedly buried over 20 pounds of methamphetamine
NORFOLK, Neb. — Troopers arrested two people from California on drug charges after finding over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an investigation near Norfolk on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 a.m., residents from Winside reported two suspicious individuals on their property, according to authorities.
KETV.com
No November Vote: Medical marijuana petitions fall short of making Nebraska ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's Secretary of State said Monday two petition drives seeking to place medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot both fell short. In a news release, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative collected 77,843 signatures. The Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative...
KETV.com
Editorial - Rural Health Education
We are blessed in the metro to have accessible health providers and resources just minutes away. But if you're outside the metro, a shortage of medical professionals leaves many residents facing long trips for routine care or emergency treatment. In 14 Nebraska counties, there's -no- primary care physician available. So...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medical Association shifts stance to support reproductive rights
Neb. — After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, obstetrician Dr. Maureen Boyle says patients would come to her office crying. "It breaks my heart to know that these are the things on people's minds, especially of birthing people of reproductive age," Boyle said. Boyle and members...
KETV.com
KETV NewsWatch 7's Operation Football Fan Favorite 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — Vote for the Fan Favorite!. Every week, viewers decide which big game gets more coverage on Operation Football. The polls open early this week. The winning matchup will be announced Thursday during KETV Newswatch 7 at 6 p.m. Get in the game and vote for your...
