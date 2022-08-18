ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Dianna Walker
3d ago

they did them HUGE poles in north Wichita Area.And poor ppl complaining BUT did no good.SEND IT To high dollar area,& SEE what gets done

KWCH.com

Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Patrol: Man killed when semis collide head-on in Kingman County

KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Kingman County early Monday. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Peterbilt semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound Freightliner.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Interim Wichita police chief supports 3rd-party review

The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its Laundry Love event, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Great Bend. For fans of R&B, funk and classic soul music, you can get your groove on this weekend. Kansas company plays role in NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front continues to move through the area, scattered storms will remain a possibility for the area, but threats of severe weather remain very low. Temperatures are also not expected to cool much into the weekend, as much of the area will see highs in the 80s.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
MOUNDRIDGE, KS

