Read full article on original website
Dianna Walker
3d ago
they did them HUGE poles in north Wichita Area.And poor ppl complaining BUT did no good.SEND IT To high dollar area,& SEE what gets done
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe Mertens
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock Road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
More work ahead on Douglas in Wichita’s Delano district
Douglas between Seneca and McLean Blvd., and the parking stalls in front of businesses, will receive a new surface as part of the city’s 2022 Outsourced Pavement Preservation Program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Patrol: Man killed when semis collide head-on in Kingman County
KINGMAN, Kan. (KAKE) - One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when two tractor-trailers collided head-on in Kingman County early Monday. The accident happened at around 12:45 a.m. on U.S. 54 about two miles west of Kingman. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports an eastbound Peterbilt semi crossed the center line and struck a westbound Freightliner.
KWCH.com
Interim Wichita police chief supports 3rd-party review
The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its Laundry Love event, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Great Bend. For fans of R&B, funk and classic soul music, you can get your groove on this weekend. Kansas company plays role in NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man, 57, stabbed near downtown Wichita early Saturday, police say
A police spokesperson says the man went home and reported the incident two hours after it happened.
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
KAKE TV
‘This is not a long lasting issue’: El Dorado Lake under blue-green algae watch
EL DORADO, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a blue-green algae watch for El Dorado Lake this week. The lake is one of many across Kansas under a watch or warning. The algae, if toxic, can make people sick. “If you see that bright green...
KWCH.com
Buhler man dead after crash in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Saturday, one man died after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Harvey County. Timothy Rutherford was driving westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Avenue on Saturday afternoon when his car crossed the center line, colliding head-on with an SUV. The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
KWCH.com
Storms will depart from Kansas into Saturday morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front continues to move through the area, scattered storms will remain a possibility for the area, but threats of severe weather remain very low. Temperatures are also not expected to cool much into the weekend, as much of the area will see highs in the 80s.
Hutchinson Public Works to remove traffic signal at 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The temporary traffic signal that was installed at 30th and Lucille is being removed. Hutchinson Public Works says the traffic light, which was put in place to aid traffic flow during the construction of the 43rd Avenue bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, will be taken out of commission Monday.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
Farm Show ready for transition from Great Bend to Hutchinson
For more than a decade, the Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo called Great Bend its home. Now called the Kansas Ag Expo, one of the Midwest's premiere agricultural and ranching shows moves to the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson for 2023. "Everything was good at Great Bend and...
Sedgwick County misses deadline for finalizing Kansas abortion recount results
“Proofreading our results, I found some things that I just wasn’t 100 percent comfortable with and I wanted to make sure and get it right.”
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
Comments / 3